Mastodon’s Brent Hinds was found to be at fault for his fatal motorcycle crash.

A new report from the Atlanta Police Department into the death of the 51-year-old guitarist on August 20 has found that Brent was responsible for the crash, in which his motorcycle collided with a BMW SUV.

According to People, the report states: “After conducting time distance calculations of the motorcycle and assessing the changes in velocity of the BMW it was deemed that Hinds was traveling between 63 and 68 mph. Video of the intersection was used for the calculations. The video clearly depicts the crash. Hinds was at fault for the crash."

Investigators found that Hinds was at fault for the accident because he was speeding, going roughly twice the speed limit at the crash site.

The new report contradicts the preliminary report from Atlanta police, which stated that the SUV failed to yield while making a left turn at the intersection and collided with Hinds as a result.

However, according to atlantanewsfirst.com, along with video of Hinds speeding, police also spoke to two witnesses who said that he was “driving fast.”

Police wrote in the report that the driver “was positive” the light was green at the intersection but a witness told law enforcement the light was red “when he looked to the light when everything happened”.

The report said Hinds was “breathing and moving,” with “visible injuries” to his head, arms and torso when police arrived. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The remaining members of Mastodon said they were left in a "state of unfathomable sadness and grief" following his death. In a statement issue on their social media channels, they said: "We are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we've shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many.

"Our hearts are with Brent’s family, friends, and fans. At this time, we please ask that you respect everyone’s privacy during this difficult time. RIP Brent."

A co-founding member of the band, Hinds once shared guitar shredding duties with Bill Kelliher and vocal duties with Troy Sanders and Brann Dailor.