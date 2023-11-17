Pop band McFly have announced a second show at Halifax’s Piece Hall next summer

The band have added a second date and will now play on Sunday, August 18 as well as Saturday, August 10.

McFly have had seven UK number-one singles, seven top 10 albums, countless sell-out tours and sold more than 10m records worldwide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since hitting the big time as the youngest band to ever have a debut album go straight to number one – beating The Beatles’ long-standing record – Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd have become a hugely popular UK band.

McFly played at Victorious festival in Portsmouth this summer Picture: Alex Shute

The band are also playing at the 3Arena in Dublin tomorrow (November 18), at the Cambridge Corn Exchange on Monday (November 20) and Rock City in Nottingham on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Next year are dates at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough on June 8, the Isle of Wight Festival on June 20, and the Halifax dates on August 10 and August 18.

Also announced to play at Live at The Piece Hall 2024 so far are Nile Rodgers and Chic, Crowded House, Pixies, Richard Ashcroft, Jess Glynne, Fatboy Slim, Loyle Carner and rock legends Status Quo.