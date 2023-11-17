McFly announce second date for Halifax's Piece Hall after massive demand for tickets
Pop band McFly have announced a second show at Halifax’s Piece Hall next summer
The band have added a second date and will now play on Sunday, August 18 as well as Saturday, August 10.
McFly have had seven UK number-one singles, seven top 10 albums, countless sell-out tours and sold more than 10m records worldwide.
Since hitting the big time as the youngest band to ever have a debut album go straight to number one – beating The Beatles’ long-standing record – Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd have become a hugely popular UK band.
The band are also playing at the 3Arena in Dublin tomorrow (November 18), at the Cambridge Corn Exchange on Monday (November 20) and Rock City in Nottingham on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Next year are dates at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough on June 8, the Isle of Wight Festival on June 20, and the Halifax dates on August 10 and August 18.
Also announced to play at Live at The Piece Hall 2024 so far are Nile Rodgers and Chic, Crowded House, Pixies, Richard Ashcroft, Jess Glynne, Fatboy Slim, Loyle Carner and rock legends Status Quo.
Remaining tickets for the Saturday show and tickets for the new Sunday show in Halifax went on sale today (Friday, November 17) at 9am via ticketmaster.co.uk