Mel B fears she's 'going to get told off' after the singer accidentally confirmed plans for a Spice Girls reunion. The iconic girl group haven’t performed as a quintet since the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympic Games.

Scary Spice appeared on ITV's Loose Women on Thursday (7 March) to talk about her own experience of domestic abuse and violence. As the interview came to a close, host Christine Lampard asked if she could reveal any plans surrounding a Spice Girls reunion.

At the end of her interview, host Christine Lampard asked her about a potential Spice Girls reunion. Mel said: “We are definitely doing something. I am probably going to get told off now but I have said it.

"We are doing something this year.”

It's not the first time Mel B has alluded to a complete Spice Girls reunion. In 2023, The 47-year-old claimed that there is an ‘exciting’ project in the works for the girl group, but remained tight-lipped about the specifics.

The band briefly reunited in 2019 for a UK stadium tour but the run of shows featured just Mel B, Mel C as well as Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell. Victoria chose to not head on the tour, denying fans a full reunion, and claiming she was too busy with her clothing brand.

2024 marks 30 years since the British pop group - consisting of Victoria Beckham (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Geri Horner (Ginger Spice), Melanie Brown (Mel B) and Melanie Chisholm (Mel C) - formed in London.

Earlier this week, the group released a video marking the anniversary of their auditions in 1994. Set to their smash song Wannabe, the video was captioned: "Today marks the 30th anniversary of the very first Spice Girls auditions!