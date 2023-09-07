Ezra Collective's "Where I'm Meant To Be" is this year Mercury Prize winner

The Mercury Prize, the prestigious award that recognizes outstanding albums from British and Irish artists, has found its winner in Ezra Collective. The band's album "Where I'm Meant To Be" stood out from a competitive field of nominees, securing their place as this year's recipient of the coveted music award after a series of fantastic performances from the nominees in attendance.

The Mercury Prize, known for its tradition of celebrating musical diversity and innovation, saw clinch the honour thanks to their album's afrobeat style and what they considered the sound of "now". The judging panel, comprising experts from the music industry and musicians, made the final decision after carefully considering the shortlisted nominees, acknowledging Ezra Collective's standout work.

Ezra Collective's win marks a significant milestone in their career, propelling them into the spotlight and underscoring their influence within the contemporary music landscape. Winning the Mercury Prize is a prestigious accolade often seen as a launchpad for further success in the industry. In their victory speech, the band highlights that there needs to be more support for younger musicians and artists, reflecting where they are now from their beginnings meeting in a youth club in London

The event, taking place at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, saw performances from nominees that included Young Fathers, Lankum, REYA and Loyle Carner.