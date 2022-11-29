The iconic heavy metal band have anounced a new world tour alongside the release of a brand new album

Heavy metal iconic Metallica are back on the road once again after announcing a new world tour. The band’s news came alongside the announcement of a brand new album from the veteran rockers.

Metallica are due to release ‘72 Seasons’, their 11th studio album. It is due to be released in spring 2023.

Advertisement

The band, comprised of members James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo, have been together since 1981 and broken chart records across the world. Metallica are also known for the huge shows which wows fans across the world.

This tour will be no different, with the band performing twice in each city they visit, with two completely different setlists on each night. Therefore, fans will be clamouring to grab tickets for their closest show.

Advertisement

But are the band playing in the UK - and when do tickets go on sale? Here’s everything you need to know as Metallica head out on tour.

Are Metallica playing the UK?

Advertisement

The heavy metal band announced 46 dates for the new ‘No Repeat Weekends’ tour. It will visit Europe, North America and South America.

Metallica are back on the road after announcing the release of their new album ‘72 Seasons'. (Credit: Getty Images)

However, for UK fans, the news is bleak. This 46-strong tour date schedule does not include any UK cities.

Fans have taken to social media to share their disappointment in this choice. One posted to Twitter saying: “I’m just meant to sit here and accept the fact that Metallica just announced a world tour and aren’t coming to the uk at all.”

Advertisement

However, observant fans have spotted that there could be space within the schedule for festival dates in the UK, with there also being possible space to expand the tour. Metallica have already been announced as a headliner for Download Festival 2023 in Donnington next June, alongisde Bring Me The Horizon and Slipknot.

Advertisement

Where are Metallica playing?

Of the confirmed shows, Metallica will visit 23 cities, playing each city twice. Fans will also be able to get two day tickets to be sure that they don’t miss any songs in the alternating setlists.

2023

27 & 29 April 2023 - Amsterdam, Netherlands

17 & 19 May 2023 - Paris, France

26 & 28 May 2023 - Hamburg, Germany

16 & 18 June 2023 - Gothenburg, Sweden

4 & 6 August 2023 - East Rutherford, New Jersey

11 & 13 August 2023 - Montreal, Canada

18 & 20 August 2023 - Arlington, Texas

25 & 27 August 2023 - Los Angeles, California

1 & 3 September 2023 - Phoenix, Arizona

3 & 5 November 2023 - St Louis, Missouri

10 & 12 November 2023 - Detroit, Michigan

Advertisement

2024

24 & 26 May 2024 - Munich, Germany

7 & 8 June 2024 - Helsinki, Iceland

14 & 16 June 2024 - Copenhagen, Denmark

5 & 7 July 2024 - Warsaw, Poland

12 & 14 July 2024 - Madrid, Spain

2 & 4 August 2024 - Foxborough, Massechusetts

9 & 11 August 2024 - Chicago, Illinois

16 & 18 August 2024 - Minneapolis, Minnesota

23 & 25 August 2024 - Edmonton, Canada

30 August & 1 September 2024 - Seattle, Washington

20 & 22 September 2024 - Mexico City, Mexico

27 & 29 September 2024 - Mexico City, Mexico

Advertisement

When do tickets go onsale?