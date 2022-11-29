Heavy metal iconic Metallica are back on the road once again after announcing a new world tour. The band’s news came alongside the announcement of a brand new album from the veteran rockers.
Metallica are due to release ‘72 Seasons’, their 11th studio album. It is due to be released in spring 2023.
The band, comprised of members James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo, have been together since 1981 and broken chart records across the world. Metallica are also known for the huge shows which wows fans across the world.
This tour will be no different, with the band performing twice in each city they visit, with two completely different setlists on each night. Therefore, fans will be clamouring to grab tickets for their closest show.
But are the band playing in the UK - and when do tickets go on sale? Here’s everything you need to know as Metallica head out on tour.
Are Metallica playing the UK?
The heavy metal band announced 46 dates for the new ‘No Repeat Weekends’ tour. It will visit Europe, North America and South America.
However, for UK fans, the news is bleak. This 46-strong tour date schedule does not include any UK cities.
Fans have taken to social media to share their disappointment in this choice. One posted to Twitter saying: “I’m just meant to sit here and accept the fact that Metallica just announced a world tour and aren’t coming to the uk at all.”
However, observant fans have spotted that there could be space within the schedule for festival dates in the UK, with there also being possible space to expand the tour. Metallica have already been announced as a headliner for Download Festival 2023 in Donnington next June, alongisde Bring Me The Horizon and Slipknot.
Where are Metallica playing?
Of the confirmed shows, Metallica will visit 23 cities, playing each city twice. Fans will also be able to get two day tickets to be sure that they don’t miss any songs in the alternating setlists.
2023
- 27 & 29 April 2023 - Amsterdam, Netherlands
- 17 & 19 May 2023 - Paris, France
- 26 & 28 May 2023 - Hamburg, Germany
- 16 & 18 June 2023 - Gothenburg, Sweden
- 4 & 6 August 2023 - East Rutherford, New Jersey
- 11 & 13 August 2023 - Montreal, Canada
- 18 & 20 August 2023 - Arlington, Texas
- 25 & 27 August 2023 - Los Angeles, California
- 1 & 3 September 2023 - Phoenix, Arizona
- 3 & 5 November 2023 - St Louis, Missouri
- 10 & 12 November 2023 - Detroit, Michigan
2024
- 24 & 26 May 2024 - Munich, Germany
- 7 & 8 June 2024 - Helsinki, Iceland
- 14 & 16 June 2024 - Copenhagen, Denmark
- 5 & 7 July 2024 - Warsaw, Poland
- 12 & 14 July 2024 - Madrid, Spain
- 2 & 4 August 2024 - Foxborough, Massechusetts
- 9 & 11 August 2024 - Chicago, Illinois
- 16 & 18 August 2024 - Minneapolis, Minnesota
- 23 & 25 August 2024 - Edmonton, Canada
- 30 August & 1 September 2024 - Seattle, Washington
- 20 & 22 September 2024 - Mexico City, Mexico
- 27 & 29 September 2024 - Mexico City, Mexico
When do tickets go onsale?
Tickets for the tour will go on general sale on Friday 2 November, with presale starting on Wednesday 30 November. Tickets will be available through the link on the band’s website.