Metallica issue tribute to fan who died during gig in Edmonton, Canada
The metal band issued a statement on X in which they explained that there had been a fatality at one of their Canadian shows.
It said: “Friday night, August 23rd, in Edmonton we lost a Metallica family member at the show. “He died due to health conditions. Leaving the earthly body and onto the next adventure. Very sad when death happens, but we’re touched that he spent some of his final, hopefully joyful, time with us. Our condolences to the family and friends of Lorne ‘Viking.’ With Love and Respect, Metallica.”
Fellow fans sent their condolences with one writing: “He looks like an awesome hard rocker…RIP. 🤘” Metallica formed in Los Angeles in 1981 and first found fame in 1986 with the Master of Puppets album. Singer James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich have been ever-presents in the line-up, and guitarist Kirk Hammett joined in 1983. Their self-titled 1991 album (often known as the Black Album) which features Enter Sandman, The Unforgiven, and Nothing Else Matters is seen as one of the seminal 90s rock records.
