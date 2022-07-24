Michael Bublé will continue his UK tour at The Spitfire Ground

Michael Bublé will be performing a huge concert in Canterbury

It takes place on Sunday (24 July) and is part of his 2022 “An Evening with Michael Bublé” UK tour.

He has played venues such as Harewood House, Cardiff Castle and Hatfield House during the tour.

If you are going to Hatfield House here’s all you been to know:

When is Michael Bublé playing Canterbury?

He is playing a show in Canterbury on Sunday (24 July).

Where is he playing in Canterbury?

His show is at The Spitfire Ground in Canterbury

The full address is St Lawrence, Old Dover Rd, Canterbury, CT1 3NZ

What time does it start?

The box office opens at 4pm.

And the gates will open at 5pm.

Last entry is at 9.30pm.

What songs could he play?

He played Chewton Glen Hotel in New Milton, Hampshire on 18 July.

This was the setlist played according to Setlist.fm:

Feeling Good (Anthony Newley cover)

Haven’t Met You Yet

L.O.V.E

Sway (Dean Martin cover)

When You’re Smiling (The Whole World Smiles With You) (Seger Ellis cover)

Home

You’re the First, the Last, My Everything (Barry White cover)

To Love Somebody (Bee Gees cover)

Hold On

I’ll Never Not Love You

Fever (Eddie Cooley cover)

Can’t Help Falling in Love(Elvis Presley cover)

Baby I’ll Wait

Some Kind of Wonderful (Carole King cover)

It’s a Beautiful Day

Cry Me a River (Julie London cover)

Save the Last Dance for Me (The Drifters cover)

You’re Nobody Till Somebody Loves You (Russ Morgan and His Orchestra cover)

You Were Always on My Mind (Gwen McCrae cover)

Are tickets still available?

Ticketmaster is showing “no tickets available online” for the Canterbury show.

Tickets started from £79.50.

Is there a support act?

There is no support act for the show.

Where can you park?

You can park your car at the New Dover Road Park and Ride, New Dover Rd, Canterbury CT1 3EL.

Tickets available to purchase on the day – Shuttle buses will be running back to the car park to coincide with the end of the concert.

The Park + Ride car park, Dover Street, is also within a 20 min walking distance to The Spitfire Ground.

What are the rest of the dates on the tour?

He will play the following shows:

25 July - Powderham Castle, Essex

What can’t you bring into the venue?

The Spitfire Ground says you can’t bring the following into the venue:

Umbrellas, parasols and the like are not permitted at concert events for safety reasons. The unauthorised use of photographic, video and/or sound recording equipment is prohibited and such items may be confiscated and any tapes or films destroyed

Air horns

selfie sticks

spray cans

Chinese lanterns

dangerous or hazardous weapons/items

fireworks

flags

gas canisters

glass (of any kind)

klaxons and other similar items capable of making loud noise

laser pens

scooters

skateboards and bicycles are prohibited

No animals aside from registered service animals will be permitted

no outside food or drink is permitted inside the venue

Who is Michael Bublé’s wife?

He is married to Luisana Lopilato, an Argentinian actress.

The couple began dating after his break up with Emily Blunt in 2008 and he became engaged to Lopilato in November 2009.