Mick Jagger celebrates a landmark birthday and we look back at his hugely influential career

There’s nothing new under the sun is a phrase often used when describing music today. And looking back at the influential career of Mick Jagger, it can be said that he’s a big reason for that.

Credited as being the man who invented the rock frontman, music had not seen a persona quite like Jagger before he arrived on the scene in the 1960s.

Today (July 26) Mick Jagger turns 80 - the perfect opportunity to look back at pictures from his life and career.

Born in Dartford, Jagger and The Rolling Stones took the world by storm - with a few hiccups along the way such as run-ins with the law and a brief hiatus in the 1980s.

The band was formed in London in 1962 and currently consists of three members - Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood.

Take a look at the images below to reflect on Jagger - a true pioneer of the music industry as we know it today.

1 . The Rolling Stones poses beneath a sign for Greenwich and Tower Bridge Streets in London, England, circa 1963. L-R: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Brian Jones (1942 - 1969), Bill Wyman and Charlie Watts. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) The Rolling Stones poses beneath a sign for Greenwich and Tower Bridge Streets in London, England, circa 1963. L-R: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Brian Jones (1942 - 1969), Bill Wyman and Charlie Watts. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

2 . A young Mick Jagger in December 1963 A young Mick Jagger in December 1963

3 . The Rolling Stones arrive at West Ham Magistrate's Court in London, UK, 22nd July 1965. Three of them are facing charges related to an incident at an all-night garage in East London. From left to right, Charlie Watts, Brian Jones, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Bill Wyman. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) The Rolling Stones arrive at West Ham Magistrate's Court in London, UK, 22nd July 1965. Three of them are facing charges related to an incident at an all-night garage in East London. From left to right, Charlie Watts, Brian Jones, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Bill Wyman. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

4 . 'The Rolling Stones' lead singer Mick Jagger lifting up his sunglasses to reveal a black eye, which he received on tour in France, as he signs autographs for fans at London Airport, April 6th 1966 'The Rolling Stones' lead singer Mick Jagger lifting up his sunglasses to reveal a black eye, which he received on tour in France, as he signs autographs for fans at London Airport, April 6th 1966