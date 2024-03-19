Midge Ure tour 2024: List of concert dates & how to get tickets for 'Catalogue: The Hits Tour’

80s new wave and pop star Midge Ure has confirmed he'll be embarking on a 2024 UK headline tour later this year. The former Ultravox frontman is bringing his ‘Catalogue: The Hits Tour' to venues up and down the country including London, Sheffield, Manchester and more.

Ure rose to fame in the 1970s, as a key member of the new wave scene and part of bands such as Silk, the Rich Kids, and Visage. In 1984, Ure teamed up with Bob Geldof to form Band Aid, for which the pair penned the iconic charity hit, "Do They Know It's Christmas?".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tour kicks off on November 15 at Bournemouth's Pavillion and will feature stops in Oxford, Cardiff, Leeds and a final date at Glasgow's Royal Concert Hall on December 18. So where else in the UK is Midge Ure performing and how can fans get tickets?

Here's everything you need to know.

Midge Ure tour dates 2024 UK

Midge Ure will be celebrating 50 years at the forefront of rock and roll with two shows at London's Wembley Stadium. Here's the full list of tour dates:

November 15 – Bournemouth, Bournemouth Pavilion

November 17 – Truro, Hall For Cornwall

November 18 – Torquay, Princess Theatre

November 19 – London, London Palladium

November 22 – Portsmouth, Guildhall

November 23 – Oxford, New Theatre

November 24 – Cardiff, New Theatre

November 25 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall

November 27 – Ipswich, Regent Theatre

November 29 – Guildford, G Live

November 30 – Sheffield, City Hall

December 01 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

December 03 – Hull, City Hall

December 04 – Gateshead, Glasshouse International Centre For Music – Sage 1

December 05 – Scarborough, Grand Hall, Scarborough Spa

December 07 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena Auditorium

December 08 – Leeds, Grand Theatre

December 09 – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

December 12 – Aberdeen, Music Hall

December 13 – Perth, Concert Hall

December 14 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

December 18 – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

When do Midge Ure tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale for Midge Ure's UK shows at 10am on Friday (March 22). Fans can grab tickets at the See Tickets website.

Ure hasn't confirmed any pre-sales for his UK tour.

Midge Ure tour ticket prices

There is a range of tickets available for Midge Ure's UK 2024 tour but prices will depend on available seating. Here's how much tickets will cost:

Seats: £31, £33.50, £36,50, £38.50