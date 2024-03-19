Midge Ure tour 2024: List of concert dates & how to get tickets for 'Catalogue: The Hits Tour’
80s new wave and pop star Midge Ure has confirmed he'll be embarking on a 2024 UK headline tour later this year. The former Ultravox frontman is bringing his ‘Catalogue: The Hits Tour' to venues up and down the country including London, Sheffield, Manchester and more.
Ure rose to fame in the 1970s, as a key member of the new wave scene and part of bands such as Silk, the Rich Kids, and Visage. In 1984, Ure teamed up with Bob Geldof to form Band Aid, for which the pair penned the iconic charity hit, "Do They Know It's Christmas?".
The tour kicks off on November 15 at Bournemouth's Pavillion and will feature stops in Oxford, Cardiff, Leeds and a final date at Glasgow's Royal Concert Hall on December 18. So where else in the UK is Midge Ure performing and how can fans get tickets?
Here's everything you need to know.
Midge Ure tour dates 2024 UK
Midge Ure will be celebrating 50 years at the forefront of rock and roll with two shows at London's Wembley Stadium. Here's the full list of tour dates:
- November 15 – Bournemouth, Bournemouth Pavilion
- November 17 – Truro, Hall For Cornwall
- November 18 – Torquay, Princess Theatre
- November 19 – London, London Palladium
- November 22 – Portsmouth, Guildhall
- November 23 – Oxford, New Theatre
- November 24 – Cardiff, New Theatre
- November 25 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall
- November 27 – Ipswich, Regent Theatre
- November 29 – Guildford, G Live
- November 30 – Sheffield, City Hall
- December 01 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall
- December 03 – Hull, City Hall
- December 04 – Gateshead, Glasshouse International Centre For Music – Sage 1
- December 05 – Scarborough, Grand Hall, Scarborough Spa
- December 07 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena Auditorium
- December 08 – Leeds, Grand Theatre
- December 09 – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall
- December 12 – Aberdeen, Music Hall
- December 13 – Perth, Concert Hall
- December 14 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall
- December 18 – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall
When do Midge Ure tickets go on sale?
Tickets go on sale for Midge Ure's UK shows at 10am on Friday (March 22). Fans can grab tickets at the See Tickets website.
Ure hasn't confirmed any pre-sales for his UK tour.
Midge Ure tour ticket prices
There is a range of tickets available for Midge Ure's UK 2024 tour but prices will depend on available seating. Here's how much tickets will cost:
- Seats: £31, £33.50, £36,50, £38.50
