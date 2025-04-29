Mike Peters: The Alarm frontman dies aged 66 from blood cancer
Mike Peters, was the frontman of Welsh group The Alarm. A spokesman for the charity he co-founded has confirmed he has died aged 66.
Peters was first diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) more than 29 years ago aged 36, but treatment on the whole kept it in check. In April last year he noticed a lump on his neck which had appeared overnight, and doctors realised he may have developed Richter’s syndrome, where CLL changes into a much more aggressive lymphoma.
After experimental treatment at the Christie NHS Foundation Trust he was given the all-clear in September, but sadly the aggressive lymphoma returned in October.
Peters then launched a campaign to get a quarter of a million people on the stem cell donor registry after just missing out on his own chance to get a stem cell transplant.
Heartfelt tributes have been paid to Peters, with one fan saying: “Farewell, Mike Peters. The saddest news about one of the nicest guys in rock. The Alarm’s frontman spent much of the last 30 years living with cancer. His optimism and resilience in the face of adversity was inspiring. You lived a life of love, hope and strength.”
