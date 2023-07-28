Miles Kane will be embarking on a huge UK headline tour January & February next year. The exciting announcement arrives ahead of his brand new album ‘One Man Band’, due for release August 4 on Modern Sky Records.
Next year’s dates follow Miles’ current run of intimate acoustic show’s at in & out stores across the UK. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 headline tour and how to buy tickets.
How to get tickets for Miles Kane’s UK tour
Advertisement
Advertisement
Presale tickets for Miles Kane’s headline UK tour will go on sale from 10am on August 2 via Ticketmaster. General sale tickets will then be available to purchase from 10am on Friday August , via the Ticketmaster website.
Miles Kane full UK tour dates
January 2024
Thu 25 - Leeds, O2 Academy
Fri 26 - Bristol, O2 Academy
Sat 27 - Birmingham, O2 Institute
Mon 29 - Oxford, O2 Academy
Tue 30 - Nottingham, Rock City
February
Thu 1 - Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers
Fri 2 - Newcastle, NX
Sat 3 - Manchester, O2 Ritz
Mon 5 - Cambridge, Junction
Tue 6 - Southampton, Engine Rooms
Thu 8 - Brighton, Concorde 2
Fri 9 - London, Electric Ballroom
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.