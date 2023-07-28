Miles Kane will be embarking on a huge UK headline tour January & February next year. The exciting announcement arrives ahead of his brand new album ‘One Man Band’, due for release August 4 on Modern Sky Records.

Next year’s dates follow Miles’ current run of intimate acoustic show’s at in & out stores across the UK. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 headline tour and how to buy tickets.

How to get tickets for Miles Kane’s UK tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Presale tickets for Miles Kane’s headline UK tour will go on sale from 10am on August 2 via Ticketmaster. General sale tickets will then be available to purchase from 10am on Friday August , via the Ticketmaster website.

Miles Kane full UK tour dates

January 2024

Thu 25 - Leeds, O2 Academy

Fri 26 - Bristol, O2 Academy

Sat 27 - Birmingham, O2 Institute

Mon 29 - Oxford, O2 Academy

Tue 30 - Nottingham, Rock City

February

Thu 1 - Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers

Fri 2 - Newcastle, NX

Sat 3 - Manchester, O2 Ritz

Mon 5 - Cambridge, Junction

Tue 6 - Southampton, Engine Rooms

Thu 8 - Brighton, Concorde 2

Fri 9 - London, Electric Ballroom