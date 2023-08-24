Mitski has announced a string of UK shows to celebrate the release of her upcoming album - here is how you can get your tickets

Mitski has announced a trio of UK shows to celebrate her upcoming album, ‘The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We’, due for release September 15. The Grammy-award winning artist also treated fans to two new singles, “Star” and “Heaven”, recorded in collaboration with arranger and conductor Drew Erickson.

The shows are titled “Amateur Mistake: A Night of Intimate, Acoustic Performance From Mitski Previewing Her New Album.” Here’s everything you need to know and how to buy tickets .

How to get tickets for Mitski UK shows

Fans who pre-ordered Mitski’s upcoming album are guaranteed access to presale tickets, which go live on September 7 via Mitski’s website. General sale tickets will then go live at 12pm on September 8 via Mitski’s website.

Mitski full UK tour dates

October 2023