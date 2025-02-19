Indiyah Polack and Eddie Kadi host last night's Mobo Awards | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Central Cee has become the joint most-decorated rapper in Mobo Awards history after winning best male act at the 2025 event.

The 26-year-old is now tied with Stormzy on seven awards, after winning the best male award for the second year in a row at Tuesday’s awards ceremony in Newcastle.

The London-born star, whose real name is Oakley Caesar-Su, is best known for the songs Sprinter featuring Dave, and solo single Doja, and released his debut solo album Can’t Rush Greatness in January 2025.

Central Cee did not attend the event in person, but host Eddie Kadi accepted the award on his behalf. Despite this, the rap star still took to social media to acknowledge his latest success at the MOBOs, posting a screenshot from the show and a captioning saying, "that's nice".

German-born artist Odeal scooped best newcomer along with best R&B or soul act, while 40-year-old actor and rapper Bashy won best album for Being Poor Is Expensive, and also took home best hip hop act.

The 40-year-old star is widely recognised as one of the pioneers of UK rap, but he took a 15-year break from the music scene before returning with his award-winning album in 2024.Bashy said: "This has been a 20-plus year journey. It's been hard work, tenacity, a lot of ups and downs, dedication, but this is God's timing. If you're seeing this whether you're on year one or 20 ... don't give up, keep going."

Elsewhere, singer-songwriter Ayra Starr became the first African woman to win best international act, and the first woman to win best African music act in 16 years.

Darkoo overcame competition from the likes of Little Simz, Raye and Jorja Smith to win the Best Female Act award. The 23-year-old star - who was born in Nigeria, but moved to the UK at the age of seven - thanked God and her family for showing faith in her.

Darkoo said: "It's been a rollercoaster but they believed in me for the past year and I've been shutting it down."

Meanwhile, Odeal won the award for Best Newcomer.The musician admitted to being amazed by his own success, having also received the Best R&B/Soul Act accolade. He said: "Another one, this is insane. I'm so humbled ... years ago watching these shows thinking ... one day. And to win two awards is absolutely insane."

Video of the year went to Mnelia for My Man, which was directed by Femi Bello, while best performance in a TV show or film was awarded to actor and musician Jacob Anderson as Louis in Interview With The Vampire.

Olympic gold medallist Dame Denise Lewis was honoured with the paving the way award, which is aimed at celebrating those who have paved the way for future generations in sport, entertainment and culture.

Former Mercury Prize winners in 2023, Ezra Collective won the best jazz act award. Best grime act went to Scorcher, best drill act was won by Pozer, best electronic dance music act was given to TSHA, best gospel act went to Annatoria, Shenseea scooped best Caribbean music act, and best alternative act was won by ALT BLK ERA.

Best media personality was won by 90s Baby Show, a comedy podcast exploring the mind of a 90s baby, while best producer went to Juls. Jamaican dancehall deejay Vybz Kartel was honoured with the impact award, which is given to an artist who has been a pioneer in their genre.

The ceremony saw performances from rock duo Nova Twins, British hip hop duo Krept And Konan, and award winners Odeal, Darkoo and Bashy.

Mobo Awards 2025: Access All Areas airs on BBC One on February 21 at 11.25pm.

Complete winners list:

Best Male Act: Central Cee

Best Female Act: Darkoo

Best Newcomer: Odeal

Album Of The Year: Bashy – Being Poor Is Expensive

Song Of The Year: Darkoo (ft. Dess Dior) – Favourite Girl

Video Of The Year: Mnelia – My Man

Best Hip Hop Act: Bashy

Best Grime Act: Scorcher

Best Drill Act: Pozer

Best RandB/Soul Act: Odeal

Best Media Personality: 90s Baby Show

Best African Music Act: Ayra Starr

Best Performance In A TV Show/Film: Jacob Anderson in Interview With The Vampire

Best Electronic/Dance Music Act: TSHA

Best Gospel Act: Annatoria

Best Jazz Act: Ezra Collective

Best Producer: Juls

Best Caribbean Music Act: Shenseea

Best Alternative Music Act: ALT BLK ERA

Best International Act: Ayra Starr