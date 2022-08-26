Country star’s Dangerous tour is underway and he will be coming to Arizona

Morgan Wallen will be bringing his latest tour to Rogers

The country singer is on the road for his Dangerous tour and it will take him across the United States and Canada.

It is in support of his second album by the same name - which was a double sided album.

Morgan Wallen sparked controversy in 2021 after being filmed using a racial slur, around the time that Dangerous was released.

The tour is taking place throughout summer 2022.

Here is all you need to know:

When is the next Morgan Wallen concert?

The country star will be playing a show at the Walmart AMP in Rogers on Friday (26 August).

Where is Walmart AMP?

It is in Rogers, AZ

The full address is: 5079 W Northgate Rd, Rogers, AR 72758, United States

Can you get tickets from Ticketmaster?

It says that “tickets are no longer available online for this event” and it is advised that you contact the box office for further information.

Morgan Wallen. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA)

What time does the concert start?

It is scheduled to start at 7pm - a support act will perform before Morgan Wallen.

Who is opening for Morgan Wallen?

HARDY is the opening act for the show at Walmart AMP in Rogers, AZ.

What could the setlist be and what are his most popular songs?

According to Spotify, his most popular songs currently are:

You Proof

Wasted on You

Whiskey Glasses

Sand in My Boots

Thought You Should Know

His song 7 Summers went viral in the summer of 2020 on TikTok and other social media platforms.

Setlist.fm have confirmed the songs he played at the XFINITY Center in Mansfield, MA on 11 August.

It was as follows:

Up Down

Dangerous

Still Goin Down

You Proof

Silverado for Sale

7 Summers

Country A$$ Shit

Somebody’s Problem

Chasin’ You

865

Sand in My Boots

Cover Me Up (Jason Isbell cover)

Thought You Should KnowPlay Video

Flower Shops (Ernest Keith Smith cover)

He Went To Jared (with HARDY)

Warning

This Bar

Don’t Think Jesus

More Than My Hometown

The Way I Talk

Heartless

Wasted on You

Whiskey Glasses

How can you find Morgan Wallen lyrics?

If you are looking to refresh yourself on the singer’s lyrics ahead of a show on the Dangerous Tour, you have a few options.

The website Genius has lyrics of his biggest songs including 7 Summers.

It also features annotations explaining lines from some of his songs.

What are the rest of Morgan Wallen’s tour dates?

Morgan Wallen will play the following shows on his Dangerous Tour in 2022: