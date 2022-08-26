Morgan Wallen tour: Walmart AMP Rogers concert, tickets, start time, songs, lyrics, dates
Country star’s Dangerous tour is underway and he will be coming to Arizona
Morgan Wallen will be bringing his latest tour to Rogers
The country singer is on the road for his Dangerous tour and it will take him across the United States and Canada.
It is in support of his second album by the same name - which was a double sided album.
Morgan Wallen sparked controversy in 2021 after being filmed using a racial slur, around the time that Dangerous was released.
The tour is taking place throughout summer 2022.
Here is all you need to know:
When is the next Morgan Wallen concert?
The country star will be playing a show at the Walmart AMP in Rogers on Friday (26 August).
Where is Walmart AMP?
It is in Rogers, AZ
The full address is: 5079 W Northgate Rd, Rogers, AR 72758, United States
Can you get tickets from Ticketmaster?
Ticketmaster’s website takes you to Walmart AMP’s website.
It says that “tickets are no longer available online for this event” and it is advised that you contact the box office for further information.
What time does the concert start?
It is scheduled to start at 7pm - a support act will perform before Morgan Wallen.
Who is opening for Morgan Wallen?
HARDY is the opening act for the show at Walmart AMP in Rogers, AZ.
What could the setlist be and what are his most popular songs?
According to Spotify, his most popular songs currently are:
- You Proof
- Wasted on You
- Whiskey Glasses
- Sand in My Boots
- Thought You Should Know
His song 7 Summers went viral in the summer of 2020 on TikTok and other social media platforms.
Setlist.fm have confirmed the songs he played at the XFINITY Center in Mansfield, MA on 11 August.
It was as follows:
- Up Down
- Dangerous
- Still Goin Down
- You Proof
- Silverado for Sale
- 7 Summers
- Country A$$ Shit
- Somebody’s Problem
- Chasin’ You
- 865
- Sand in My Boots
- Cover Me Up (Jason Isbell cover)
- Thought You Should Know
- Flower Shops (Ernest Keith Smith cover)
- He Went To Jared (with HARDY)
- Warning
- This Bar
- Don’t Think Jesus
- More Than My Hometown
- The Way I Talk
- Heartless
- Wasted on You
- Whiskey Glasses
How can you find Morgan Wallen lyrics?
If you are looking to refresh yourself on the singer’s lyrics ahead of a show on the Dangerous Tour, you have a few options.
The website Genius has lyrics of his biggest songs including 7 Summers.
It also features annotations explaining lines from some of his songs.
What are the rest of Morgan Wallen’s tour dates?
Morgan Wallen will play the following shows on his Dangerous Tour in 2022:
- 12 August - XFINITY Theatre, Hertford CT
- 13 August - TidalWave Music Festival, Atlantic City, NJ
- 20 August - Country Thunder Alberta, Calgary, AB (Canada)
- 25 August - INTRUST Bank Arena, Wichita, KS
- 26 August - Walmart AMP Rogers, Rogers, AZ
- 27 August - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St Louis, MO
- 7 September - Isleta Amphitheatre, Albuquerque, NM
- 9 September - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre, Nampa, ID
- 10 September - USANA Amphitheatre, West Valley City, UT
- 15 September - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA
- 16 September - Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA
- 17 September - Toyota Amphitheatre, Wheatland, CA
- 24 September - Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA
- 25 September - Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA