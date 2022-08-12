Country star’s Dangerous tour is underway

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morgan Wallen will be bringing his latest tour to Hartford.

The country singer is on the road for his Dangerous tour across the United States and Canada.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is in support of his second album by the same name - which was double sided.

Morgan Wallen sparked controversy in 2021 after being filmed using a racial slur, around the time that Dangerous was released.

The tour is taking place throughout summer 2022.

Here is all you need to know:

When is the next Morgan Wallen concert?

The country star will be playing a show at the XFINITY Theatre in Hartford, CT on Friday (12 August).

Where is XFINITY Theatre?

It is in Hartford, CT.

The full address is: 61 Savitt Way, Hartford, CT 06120, United States

What is the capacity of the venue?

It has a capacity of 30,000.

The indoor area holds 7,500 and the outdoor lawn area holds an additional 22,500 during the summer months making it one of the largest amphitheatres in the country

Can you get tickets from Ticketmaster?

Ticketmaster’s website takes you to Live Nation for tickets to the Morgan Wallen show in Hartford.

Ticketsqueeze shows tickets are still available but start at $440 each for the lawn.

Morgan Wallen. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA)

What time does the concert start?

It is scheduled to start at 8pm ET.

What could the setlist be and what are his most popular songs?

According to Spotify, his most popular songs currently are:

You Proof

Wasted on You

Whiskey Glasses

Sand in My Boots

Thought You Should Know

His song 7 Summers went viral in the summer of 2020 on TikTok and other social media platforms.

Setlist.fm have confirmed the songs he played at the XFINITY Center in Mansfield, MA on 11 August.

It was as follows:

Up Down

Dangerous

Still Goin Down

You Proof

Silverado for Sale

7 Summers

Country A$$ Shit

Somebody’s Problem

Chasin’ You

865

Sand in My Boots

Cover Me Up (Jason Isbell cover)

Thought You Should KnowPlay Video

Flower Shops (Ernest Keith Smith cover)

He Went To Jared (with HARDY)

Warning

This Bar

Don’t Think Jesus

More Than My Hometown

The Way I Talk

Heartless

Wasted on You

Whiskey Glasses

How can you find Morgan Wallen lyrics?

If you are looking to refresh yourself on the singer’s lyrics ahead of a show on the Dangerous Tour, you have a few options.

The website Genius has lyrics of his biggest songs including 7 Summers.

It also features annotations explaining lines from some of his songs.

What are the rest of Morgan Wallen’s tour dates?

Morgan Wallen will play the following shows on his Dangerous Tour in 2022: