Ms Lauryn Hill & The Fugees announce additional date for The Miseducation Anniversary UK tour, get tickets
The Killing Me Softly With His Song hitmaker will kick off her US tour on August 9, before heading to London and Manchester, and now Cardiff in October.
The five-time Grammy winner and fashion icon is embarking on the tour in honour of her landmark album, The Miseducation of Ms. Lauryn Hill, which was recently named the best album of all time by Apple Music. The tour will feature music from the album, The Score and more.
Inducted into the Library of Congress in 2015, Ms. Hill’s Diamond-certified album achieved numerous milestones, including being the first-ever hip hop album to receive the Album of the Year Grammy Award. She also became the first woman to be nominated for 10 Grammy awards in a single year and the first woman to win five Grammys in one night.
Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation Anniversary UK tour - dates & get tickets
- Wednesday, October 9, Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena
- Saturday, October 12 - Manchester, UK - Co-Op Live
- Monday, October 14 - London, UK - The O2
Tickets for shows in the UK will be available starting with a Mastercard presale beginning Friday, June 28 at 10am on the Live Nation website. Preferred ticket access is available to Mastercard cardholders in the UK starting on Friday, June 28 at 10am local time.
