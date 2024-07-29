Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Multiple-award winning hip hop and R&B singer Ms Lauryn Hill has announced an additional date to her UK tour with The Fugees following popular demands as they are set to present The Miseducation Anniversary Tour this year.

The Killing Me Softly With His Song hitmaker will kick off her US tour on August 9, before heading to London and Manchester, and now Cardiff in October.

The five-time Grammy winner and fashion icon is embarking on the tour in honour of her landmark album, The Miseducation of Ms. Lauryn Hill, which was recently named the best album of all time by Apple Music. The tour will feature music from the album, The Score and more.

Ms. Lauryn Hill has announced her UK tour by once again reuniting with The Fugees to co-headline an extension of The Miseducation Anniversary Tour this year.

Inducted into the Library of Congress in 2015, Ms. Hill’s Diamond-certified album achieved numerous milestones, including being the first-ever hip hop album to receive the Album of the Year Grammy Award. She also became the first woman to be nominated for 10 Grammy awards in a single year and the first woman to win five Grammys in one night.

Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation Anniversary UK tour - dates & get tickets

Wednesday, October 9, Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena

Saturday, October 12 - Manchester, UK - Co-Op Live

Monday, October 14 - London, UK - The O2