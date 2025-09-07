The 2025 MTV VMAs is set to be one of the biggest music events of the year and will be hosted by LL Cool J, live from New York’s UBS Arena today on Sunday September 7. Stars presenting at the awards include Jessica Simpson and her sister Ashlee Simpson as well as Ciara.

Other 2025 MTV VMAs presenters include Drew Barrymore, Ice Spice, Paris Hilton and Latto. As for the performances, expect to see the likes of Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Post Malone, Doja Cat and Tate McRae.

Other highlights include Marah Carey, receiving the Video Vanguard Award, who will according to a press release, perform a “show-stopping, career-spanning medley of her biggest hits.”

When it comes to this year’s nominees, Lady Gaga leads the way with a total of 12 nominations. She is closely followed by Bruno Mars who has 11 and Kendrick Lamar who has 10. Further down, Billie Eilish has six and Charli xcx has five.

When it comes to the MTV Video Music Awards 2025, expect to see some seriously glamorous stars on the red carpet. However, one star you definitely won’t see is newly engaged Taylor Swift as it has been revealed that she won’t be there.

Over the years, there have been some stars who have worn outfits that have attracted attention for all the wrong reasons. Singer Christina Aguilera wore a scarf top and denim mini skirt in 2002, not a good look and her Atelier Versace look in 2015 left very little to the imagination!

Also, who can forget Lady Gaga’s dress made entirely out of raw beef that she wore back in 2010. Yes you did read that correctly, raw beef. Here you can take a look at some of the worst dressed stars at the MTV Video Music awards over the years.

1 . From left to right: Miley Cyrus, Britney Spears and P!nk Oh dear oh dear! These outfits worn by Miley Cyrus, Britney Spears and P!nk are just shockingly bad | Getty Images

2 . Host Miley Cyrus, styled by Simone Harouche, attends the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 Yes, Miley Cyrus might have worn a custom Versace outfit at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, but that doesn't mean I have to like it! | Getty Images

3 . Britney Spears and Michael Jackson on stage at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City Yes I know it was 2002, but there is no excuse for this outfit worn by Britney Spears | Getty Images