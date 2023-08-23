Victorious Festival is nearly here and British folk band Mumford and Sons will be headlining the Main Stage on Sunday night.

Victorious Festival will return to Portsmouth soon, bringing a huge weekend of music to the English coastline. The popular music event will take place between August 25 and 29.

In December 2022, it was announced that Jamiroquai will headline the main stage on Friday night and it was later revealed that Kasabian and Mumford and Sons would headline on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Castle Stage headliners include DJ Pete Tong delivering Ibiza Classics with the Essential Orchestra, Alt-J and Johnny Marr.

But when will Mumford and Sons headline the Main Stage and what songs could they play? Here’s everything you need to know.

Mumford and Sons Victorious Festival set time

Mumford and Sons will headline the Victorious Festival’s Main Stage on Sunday night (August 27). The folk band are scheduled to start their set at 9.20pm.

Mumford and Sons Victorious Festival setlist

Mumford and Sons’ setlist for Victorious is being kept under wraps. However, this is a general setlist for Mumford and sons, according to setlist.fm:

Babel

Little Lion Man

Guiding Light

Below My Feet

Roll Away Your Stone

Lover of the Light

Ghosts That We Knew

Holland Road

Believe

Ditmas

The Cave

Delta

The Wolf

Awake My Soul

Snake Eyes

I Will Wait

Can you get last minute tickets to see Mumford and Sons at Victorious Festival?

There are a number of standard tickets still available for this year’s Victorious Festival. The tickets include weekend without camping, weekend with camping and day tickets. However, tickets for the campervan zone at Farlington Fields are now sold out.