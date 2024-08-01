Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes pictured in concert in April 2019 - says he suffered huge panic in the recording studio

Canadian musician Shawn Mendes has revealed he was unable to step into a studio a year ago without having a “complete panic” as he unveiled the name of his forthcoming album.

The Stitches singer, 25, reflected on his music career in an Instagram post where he said that his forthcoming self-titled album, Shawn, will be released in the autumn.

It comes after Mendes cancelled the remainder of his Wonder world tour in July 2022 citing mental health difficulties.

Alongside a black and white video of him playing guitar posted to Instagram, he wrote: “Music really can be medicine.

“2 years ago I felt like I had absolutely no idea who I was.

“A year ago I couldn’t step into a studio without falling into complete panic.

“So to be here right now with 12 beautiful finished songs feels like such a gift.”

He continued: “Honestly thank god for my friends and family.

“Life can be brutal but having a small group of people you deeply trust to walk you through makes it so much better.

“I have no idea how I would have made it through the last couple years let alone make an album without you.”

In 2022, he had posted an open letter on social media to tell his fans he felt “overwhelmed and overstimulated”, but had been afraid to admit it in case people “think less of me”.

The album’s lead single Why Why Why and track Isn’t That Enough are set to be released on August 9.

His new album Shawn will be released on October 18.