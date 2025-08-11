Emo rock legends My Chemical Romance have announce two huge UK shows as part of their current world tour.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gerard Way and co will bring the Long Live The Black Parade Tour to Wembley Stadium in London for two night next summer following the band’s successful return to the stage. It will mark the first the the band has performed live in the UK since their postponed 2022 reunion tour, which visited Milton Keynes and Warrington.

The new tour dates were teased last week, after a cryptic video was posted to My Chemical Romance’s social media feeds.They confirmed rumours on Monday morning (August 11), sharing a video of the famous Wembley arch lit up in the bands colours as the Black Parade Soviet-style symbols and imagery was shown on the large screen on the outside of the stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emo rock legends My Chemical Romance have announced two huge shows at London's Wembley Stadium | Getty Images

The Black Parade was the band’s third studio album that launched them to international fame. The album is considered a classic of the emo-rock genre and they are currently celebrating two decades of the influential rock opera.

Title single ‘Welcome To The Black Parade’ became MCR’s first UK number one, and the album went on to spawn hits such as Teenagers and Famous Last Words. The Long Live The Black Parade world tour has so far visited cities in north America and is now due to visit London and Mexico.

The tour has been getting fans of the band buzzing with its unconventional approach to the setlist. The band, who perform The Black Parade in full throughout the show, present the show in a immersive, theatrical, rock-opera style from the point-of-view of members of the Black Parade in the fictional country of Draag.

My Chemical Romance will play London’s Wembley Stadium on Jul 10 and July 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is there a pre-sale for My Chemical Romance Wembley Stadium shows?

At the time of writing, there has been no pre-sale confirmed for either of the Wembley shows. All tickets are expected to be released via general sale.

General sale takes place from 10am on Friday, August 15. You can grab tickets from Ticketmaster:

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.