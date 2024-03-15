Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds UK tour: List of concert dates, ticket prices and pre-sale details

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have announced a massive UK tour in support of the band's upcoming album, ‘Wild God’, due for release August 30. Cave will be joined by post-punk outfit, Black Country, New Road, for the UK leg of the Wild God Tour.

The band will kick off their UK tour on November 2 in Leeds, before performing in Glasgow, Manchester, Cardiff, and London. The tour will conclude with a stop at Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on November 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Cave said: “I never think about how a record is going to go live, it never, ever occurs to me. The lyric writing process is way too hard to take ideas like that into consideration. But, when I listen to Wild God now, I think we can really do something epic with these songs live. We’re really excited about that - the record just feels like it was made for the stage.”

But where in the UK are Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds performing and how can fans get tickets? Here's everything you need to know.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds tour dates UK

Nick Cave will be performing six dates across the UK to celebrate the release of his 18th studio album. Here's the full list of tour dates:

November 2 – Leeds, UK – first direct arena

November 3 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

November 5 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

November 6 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena

November 8 – London, UK – The O2

November 15 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

When do Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the UK shows will be available from 10am on March 22 via the Ticketmaster.

Is there a pre-sale for Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds tickets?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yes, to access Artist Presale for the Wild God tour, fans should sign up for Nick Cave's Newsletter. Participating venues are holding exclusive pre-sales so fans should check their local arena's website for more information.

Additionally, Three customers will be able to access an exclusive pre-sale from Wednesday (March 20) at 10am. Visit the Three website for more information.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds tour ticket prices

According to Glasgow OVO Hydro and Birmingham Resorts World Arena, ticket prices will range from £47.10-£98.20. Other venues are yet to confirm how much tickets will cost but prices are likely to be around this figure.