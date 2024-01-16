Nicki Minaj concert 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro show - how to get tickets & presale details
Nicki Minaj has just added a date at Glasgow's OVO Hydro to her upcoming UK tour, here's everything you need to know
Nicki Minaj has confirmed she will bring her 'Pink Friday 2 World Tour' concert to Glasgow's OVO Hydro in 2024. The US rapper and singer has added the Scottish city to a list of UK venues she will be performing at this year including Manchester, London and Birmingham.
Known for chart-smashing singles such as 'Anaconda' and 'Super Bass', Minaj recently dropped her fifth studio album, 'Pink Friday 2' - a sequel to 2010’s “Pink Friday” album, released a decade ago.
But how can fans purchase tickets to Nicki Minaj's concert at Glasgow OVO Hydro and when is the show taking place? Here's everything you need to know.
How to buy tickets to Nicki Minaj concert at Glasgow OVO Hydro
Presale tickets for the concert will be available to purchase from 9am on Wednesday, January 17. General sale will then take place from 9am on Friday, January 19.
Fans can purchase presale and general sale tickets at Ticketmaster.
Nicki Minaj UK tour dates 2024
Nicki Minaj is set to hit the road for the UK leg of her Pink Friday 2 world tour in May 2024. Here are the full list of UK dates:
- May 25: Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live
- May 26: Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena
- May 28: London, UK – The O2
- May 29: Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro
- May 30: Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live
