Nine Inch Nails confirm 2025 world tour after weeks of speculation and leaked dates online
The announcement, made by frontman and Oscar-winning composer Trent Reznor, follows weeks of speculation and leaked tour dates circulating online.
Addressing the leaks, Reznor shared a statement on social media today (January 14): “Since some dates and information about our world tour have leaked, we are confirming that yes, we will be touring and will provide more details soon.” However, the band has chosen to delay the full announcement out of respect for those affected by the devastating wildfires in California.
“We are all watching the devastation that is unfolding in California and have paused our announcement while people try to deal with all that is happening,” the band wrote in an Instagram Story. They also used their platform to promote wildfire relief efforts, directing fans to resources for donations and support.
The tour news comes on the heels of another exciting development - new music from Nine Inch Nails. Last month, Reznor revealed that the band is working on a new project, saying, “We’re taking the inspiration we’ve garnered and funneling it into a Nine Inch Nails project, which we’re working on now. We’re ready to be back in the driver’s seat.”
Bandmate Atticus Ross hinted at the possibility of a new album as early as April, marking what would be the group’s first release since 2020’s Ghosts V–VI and 2018’s Bad Witch.
Reznor and Ross recently won a Golden Globe for their score for Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers. This is their third Golden Globe win, following The Social Network (2010) and Soul (2020).
