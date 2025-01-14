Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Industrial rock legends Nine Inch Nails have confirmed they will go on a world tour in 2025.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement, made by frontman and Oscar-winning composer Trent Reznor, follows weeks of speculation and leaked tour dates circulating online.

Addressing the leaks, Reznor shared a statement on social media today (January 14): “Since some dates and information about our world tour have leaked, we are confirming that yes, we will be touring and will provide more details soon.” However, the band has chosen to delay the full announcement out of respect for those affected by the devastating wildfires in California.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are all watching the devastation that is unfolding in California and have paused our announcement while people try to deal with all that is happening,” the band wrote in an Instagram Story. They also used their platform to promote wildfire relief efforts, directing fans to resources for donations and support.

Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails | FilmMagic

The tour news comes on the heels of another exciting development - new music from Nine Inch Nails. Last month, Reznor revealed that the band is working on a new project, saying, “We’re taking the inspiration we’ve garnered and funneling it into a Nine Inch Nails project, which we’re working on now. We’re ready to be back in the driver’s seat.”

Bandmate Atticus Ross hinted at the possibility of a new album as early as April, marking what would be the group’s first release since 2020’s Ghosts V–VI and 2018’s Bad Witch.

Reznor and Ross recently won a Golden Globe for their score for Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers. This is their third Golden Globe win, following The Social Network (2010) and Soul (2020).