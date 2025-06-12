A mainstay of the UK 90s music scene has died.

Douglas McCarthy was 58. He co-founded electronic dance act Nitzer Ebb in 1982 with his school friends Vaughan ‘Bon’ Harris and David Gooday. Initially a post-punk band, they evolved a more electronic sound and became synonymous with ‘electronic body music’ – combining industrial, punk and dance music.

While not scoring any big hits, they were influential and well-respected by their peers - landing support slots with soulmates and friends Depeche Mode and being a regular in the pages of NME and Melody Maker.

In March last year McCarthy announced he was withdrawing from Nitzer Ebb’s live shows due to health concerns, as he had cirrhosis of the liver. He said then: "I won’t be performing any live shows as Nitzer Ebb, Fixmer/McCarthy or any other vehicle, until I can do so safely and stress-free for myself and the amazing people I have around me who continue to stand by my side in full support of getting me better."

The band has released a statement confirming his death: “It is with a heavy heart that we regret to inform that Douglas McCarthy passed away this morning of June 11th, 2025. We ask everyone to please be respectful of Douglas, his wife, and family in this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding and will share more information soon.”