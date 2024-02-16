Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Noel Gallagher has confirmed an outdoor concert at Warwick Castle with special guests Johnny Marr and The Waeve. The High Flying Birds have previously announced a string of shows in Cardiff, Wigan, London and Halifax, as well as sets at Y Not? Festival and Kendal Calling.

The band - which consists of Gallagher (lead vocals and guitar) Mike Rowe (keyboard), Russell Pritchard (bass guitar), Chris Sharrock (drums) and Gem Archer (guitar) - released their fourth studio album, 'Council Skies', last summer.

Before their run of outdoor shows this Summer, the rock outfit will play a one-off show at the Lighthouse in Poole. Following this, they will perform at London's Royal Albert Hall for the annual Teenage Cancer Trust gig series.

So when are Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds set to perform at Warwick Castle and how can fans get tickets? Here's everything you need to know.

When is Noel Gallagher at the Warwick Castle?

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will headline Warwick Castle on July 21.

Is there a pre-sale for Noel Gallagher at Warwick Castle?

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds haven't confirmed a pre-sale for tickets to their show at Warwick Castle.

How to get tickets for Noel Gallagher at Warwick Castle

Tickets for Noel Gallagher at Warwick Castle will go on general sale at 10am on Friday February 23 2024. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the See Tickets website.

General admission for the concert is priced at £70.95, whereas VIP packages are available for £126.50.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds 2024 UK tour dates

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have an extensive UK touring schedule for 2024. Here's the full list of dates:

March 17: Poole, Lighthouse

March 20: Portsmouth, Guildhall

March 21: London, Royal Albert Hall (Teenage Cancer Trust)

July 17: Cardiff, Cardiff Castle

July 18: Wigan, Robin Park

July 20: London, Alexandra Palace Park

July 21: Warwickshire, Warwick Castle

August 1: Halifax, The Piece Hall

August 1-4: Lake District, Kendal Calling Festival

August 2-4: Pikehall, Y Not Festival