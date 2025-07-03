Noah Kahan, Myleene Klass and Sophie Ellie-Bextor at the Nordoff & Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London. Picture date: Wednesday July 2, 2025.placeholder image
Noah Kahan, Myleene Klass and Sophie Ellie-Bextor at the Nordoff & Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London. Picture date: Wednesday July 2, 2025. | Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Nordoff and Robbins Silver Clef Awards 2025: Best and worst dressed including Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Myleene Klass and Rick Astley

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

1 hour ago

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has said she thinks there is “something about human connection in music” that is impossible for AI to mimic, as she was named best female at the Silver Clef Awards.

The Murder On The Dancefloor singer, 46, said she is “sure AI will have a place” in her industry, but that it will be “very hard” for it to mimic imperfections.

Ellis-Bextor was presented with her award on Wednesday by Nordoff and Robbins, the UK’s largest music therapy charity.

She said: “I think the nuances and complexity of a human heart are something that only we have the hold the key to, really.”

The singer was awarded alongside Rick Astley, who received the outstanding achievement in music award; Noah Kahan, who was handed the best male award; and band Idles, who were named best live act.

Amarillo singer Tony Christie, who received the icon award, was diagnosed with dementia four years ago but has previously said he will not let the illness stop him.

The O2 Silver Clef awards celebrate artists who touch the lives of people through their music and the event helps to raise funds for Nordoff and Robbins to provide music therapy for vulnerable people across the UK.

Mika was given the global impact award.

Caroline Corr, Jim Corr and Andrea Corr

1. The Corrs

Caroline Corr, Jim Corr and Andrea Corr | Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Colourful style for the TV regulars

2. Carrie and David Grant

Colourful style for the TV regulars | Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

From left, Lizzie Mayland, Georgia Davies, Emily Roberts and Abigail Morris

3. The Last Dinner Party

From left, Lizzie Mayland, Georgia Davies, Emily Roberts and Abigail Morris | Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Crooner on a mission

4. Tony Christie

Crooner on a mission | Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

