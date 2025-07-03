The Murder On The Dancefloor singer, 46, said she is “sure AI will have a place” in her industry, but that it will be “very hard” for it to mimic imperfections.

Ellis-Bextor was presented with her award on Wednesday by Nordoff and Robbins, the UK’s largest music therapy charity.

She said: “I think the nuances and complexity of a human heart are something that only we have the hold the key to, really.”

The singer was awarded alongside Rick Astley, who received the outstanding achievement in music award; Noah Kahan, who was handed the best male award; and band Idles, who were named best live act.

Amarillo singer Tony Christie, who received the icon award, was diagnosed with dementia four years ago but has previously said he will not let the illness stop him.

The O2 Silver Clef awards celebrate artists who touch the lives of people through their music and the event helps to raise funds for Nordoff and Robbins to provide music therapy for vulnerable people across the UK.

Mika was given the global impact award.

1 . The Corrs Caroline Corr, Jim Corr and Andrea Corr | Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Share

2 . Carrie and David Grant Colourful style for the TV regulars | Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Share

3 . The Last Dinner Party From left, Lizzie Mayland, Georgia Davies, Emily Roberts and Abigail Morris | Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Share

4 . Tony Christie Crooner on a mission | Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Share