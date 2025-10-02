Oasis announcement: Are we getting a new album or tour date as Liam Gallagher teases 'big' news coming

David George
By David George

Senior digital reporter

1 minute ago
Oasis fans are buzzing with anticipation after a “big” announcement was teased by frontman Liam Gallagher.

The Gallagher brothers reunited earlier this year for their Oasis Live 25 tour, the band’s first shows in 16 years.

Their record-breaking tour has already hit Cardiff, Manchester, Edinburgh, London, California, New Jersey, Mexico, Los Angeles, and Toronto.

Oasis’ final dates take place in Australia, with Melbourne and a closing show in Sydney on November 8.

Now, Liam has teased that there is a “big” announcement still to come, in a post on X that has been seen by more than 2.7m people. In his post, he simply said: “Big announcement coming soon, keep your eyes peeled.”

Following that, radio presenter Chris Evans mentioned on his Virgin Radio breakfast show that it would be a ‘major’ announcement, which only served to add fuel to the fire.

During Evans’ breakfast show, the official Oasis website crashed under heavy traffic, displaying an error 44 warning, while fan pages lit up with theories about what’s next.

Some believe the band could announce a return to Knebworth Park in 2026, marking 30 years since their legendary 1996 gigs where 250,000 fans attended and millions more tried to get tickets.

But according to the Mirror, there are no further dates planned beyond the current tour.

This means that the “big” announcement could be a new album - which would be the first new Oasis record since the Dig Out Your Soul album, released in 2008.

