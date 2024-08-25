Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oasis ‘definitely maybe’ signed up Wembley gigs next year, industry insiders say.

Britpop legends Oasis could be set for a record-breaking 10-night stint at Wembley Stadium next year, according to industry insiders - breaking a record set by Taylor Swift. A reunion would see brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher on stage together for the first time since the band split in 2009.

A headlining slot is also on offer for the band at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival, according to reports. And Liam added fuel to the fire of the rumours circulating on social media when he replied to a comment on a tweet by The Times newspaper regarding the rumours, saying, 'See you down the front'.

The band has sold millions of albums including What's The Story, Morning Glory? and Definitely Maybe. After years of legendary debauchery and mischief, the brothers finally came to the end of the road in Paris in 2009, when a backstage row saw primary songwriter Noel leave the band.

Since then, both have gone on to enjoy continued success in solo careers. Noel's High Flying Birds has headlined the likes of the Isle of Wight Festival, while Liam is topping the bill at this weekend's Reading and Leeds Festivals.

A 10-night stint at Wembley would make it the longest residence at the venue by a performer, eclipsing the eight-night run that saw hundreds of thousands of ‘Swifties’ watch watch their idol this summer as part of her Eras tour.

Oasis previously performed enormous shows of their own, including two nights at Knebworth, which saw around half a million people turn out to sing along to the likes of Live Forever, Wonderwall and Cigarettes & Alcohol.