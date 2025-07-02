Oasis are back ... but did they ever really go away? Music - incredible; headlines - unavoidable; photos - well, take a look through our archive images for a reminder of why we never stopped loving the boys.

Brotherly love is not a phrase often associated with Liam and Noel Gallagher but there have been plenty of good times over the decades, as well as acrimonious and very public arguments.

Fans across the world were devastated when Oasis split and, although the brothers did plenty of touring on their own, it has not been the same since. They’re never been out of the headlines or our hearts, whether together or apart. But was the adoration appropriate? We’ll soon find out as the reunion tour starts this weekend.

Here are just a few of our favourite images from the archive - they shaped a generation with music that has never faded.

Mummy’s boy - Young Liam Gallagher, aged just 15, with his mum Peggy.

Liam Gallagher, lead singer with Oasis, and his girlfriend, actress and singer, Patsy Kensit, pictured at the launch of The Rolling Stones, Rock and Roll Circus Video, 1996.

Brotherly love at Knebworth.

You’ve got to roll with it, even after a late night out in London.

It seemed like the party never ended.

Noel Gallagher makes his first official public appearance since the break-up of the Oasis US tour, at the opening of the London Fashion Cafe, 1996.

The band prepares for the photoshoot for their 1997 Be Here Now album cover. The location is Stocks House in Hertfordshire, England, 1997.

Fine fashion for Noel at Balloch Castle where Oasis were about to perform.

The Gallagher brother love their tambourines - here they are during a gig at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, 2009.

All around the world for Liam during the Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour at the 02 Arena London.

