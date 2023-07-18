Oliver Tree has announced an international tour for 2023 including dates in London, Manchester, Glasgow and more

Oliver Tree has announced a major world tour and will be stopping at a few UK venues along the way. The ‘Alone In A Crowd’ tour is the multi-Platinum, chart-topping artist’s biggest headline outing yet.

The tour is set to coincide with the release of Oliver Tree’s upcoming third solo album, ‘Alone In A Crowd’, due for release on 29 September. Joining the US singer and comedian on the UK leg of his tour is PC Music resident, Tommy Cash.

Here’s everything you need to know about Oliver Tree’s ‘Alone In A Crowd’ tour including how to buy tickets, presale details and the full list of UK dates.

How to get tickets for Oliver Tree’s ‘Alone In A Crowd’ tour

Presale for Oliver Tree’s UK shows begin on Tuesday 18 July from 10am via the Ticketmaster website and conclude at 9am on Friday 21 July. General sale tickets will be available to purchase from 21 July at 10am via the Ticketmaster website .

Oliver Tree ‘Alone In A Crowd’ full UK tour dates

November 2023

4 – Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham - tickets

5 – Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow - tickets

7 – Leeds, O2 Academy Leeds - tickets

8 – Manchester, O2 Apollo - tickets

9 - London, Troxy - tickets