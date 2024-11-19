Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The original drummer in the Bee Gees has died aged 78.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin Petersen joined brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb in the 1960s and played on hit tracks including I Started A Joke, To Love Somebody and I Just Gotta Get A Message To You, died on Monday.

He contributed to four Bee Gees albums, including several songs on 1970’s Cucumber Castle album, before leaving the group. Over the last five years, Petersen has played with the Best Of The Bee Gees tribute show, his publicist Sue Camilleri confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Australian musician Colin Petersen, the drummer for the Bee Gees, in about 1967 | Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Best of the Bee Gees production manager Gary Walker said Petersen had played a show on Saturday and he was “happy and his usual cheeky self” on Sunday.

“It was very sudden,” he told the PA news agency, confirming Petersen died in his sleep early Monday morning.

Meanwhile, manager Greg Shaw said in a statement given to PA: “I’ve known Colin for 34 years and was thrilled when he agreed to bring his career full circle by joining the Best Of The Bee Gees. His endearing nature and unabashed storytelling added unique perspectives to the shows and he was loved on and off stage. It was an honour to have called him my friend.”

The Bee Gees in London in April 1967. From left, Barry Gibb, Robin Gibb, drummer Colin Petersen and Maurice Gibb | Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Friend and colleague Evan Webster said in a statement given to PA: “Our lives were enriched the moment Colin joined our troupe. We shared years of laughs and music travelling around the country. He was such a fine gentleman and lived among us with grace and honour. He will be remembered forever.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Petersen was born in 1946 in Kingaroy, Queensland, Australia. The Gibb brothers were born on the Isle of Man, then grew up in Chorlton-cum-Hardy, Manchester until the late 1950s when they moved to the Moreton Bay Region in Queensland and later to Cribb Island. The brothers met Petersen there, but he joined their band after he moved to England in 1966 and the Gibbs followed soon after. It was at that point that he became an official member of the Bee Gees - the first non-Gibb brother.

Bee Gees star Maurice died unexpectedly in 2003 at the age of 53 due to complications from a twisted intestine while his twin Robin died in 2012, aged 62, from liver and kidney failure after battling colorectal cancer.

Before his music career, Petersen was a child actor, starring in the title role of the 1956 Australian film Smiley – a character which earned him his nickname. Petersen is survived by his two sons Jaime and Ben.