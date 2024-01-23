Telling news your way
Parklife 2024 lineup confirmed with Doja Cat, Becky Hill and Disclosure - full list of artists & stage splits

Parklife has released its lineup and stage splits for 2024 with Doja Cat, Disclosure, and Becky Among featured on the bill

Will Millar
By Will Millar
2 minutes ago
Parklife has confirmed its lineup for 2024 with Doja Cat, Disclosure and Becky Hill featured on the bill. The Manchester-based festival is set to take place on June 8 and 9.

One of the biggest artists on the planet Doja Cat heads to Parklife for her first ever UK festival headline set in what’s sure to be a global event, whilst Disclosure kickstart a bold new era at Parklife in a UK Festival Exclusive.

Other huge names featured on the lineup include Canadian Hip-House producer Kaytranada, Chart-topping DJ Peggy Gou, and iconic 00s group, Sugababes. Here's the entire line up of artists and the stage splits for Parklife Festival 2024.

Parklife 2024 lineup - full list of artists

Saturday June 8

The Valley

  • Disclosure
  • Peggy Gou
  • Four Tet
  • Nia Archives
  • JYOTY
  • Sammy Virji B2B Interplanetary Criminal
  • CASISDEAD
  • Rich Reason

Park Life Stage

  • Becky Hill
  • Sugababes
  • Mahalia
  • Digga D
  • Shy FX Specials
  • Kenya Grace
  • Lolahol
  • Killowen
  • Nicola Bear

Hangar

  • Camelphat
  • Pawsa
  • Dennis Cruz
  • Carlita
  • Fideles
  • Syreeta
  • James Organ
  • Nautica

Magic Sky/Worried About Henry

  • Born on Road
  • Bou + BLIVE247
  • Carasel
  • Emily Makis & Hi-Phi
  • Hedex x Eksman
  • Hybrid Minds + Tempza
  • Kings of the Rollers + Inja
  • Mozey + IC3
  • Northbase B2B Mark XTC + MC Frost
  • Sub Focus + MC ID
  • Turno + Dreps
  • Wilkinson + Adapt

Palmhouse-Skreamizm

  • Eclair Fifi
  • Eliza Rose
  • Interplanetary Criminal
  • Skream
  • Kilimanjaro
  • Moodymann
  • Tia Cosuins

G Stage

  • Arielle Free
  • Danny Howard
  • Belters Only
  • D.O.D
  • Jimmy Turnball
  • Jazzy
  • Majestic
  • Rob McPartland

Casa Bacardi

  • 33 Below
  • Bakey
  • DJ Chaise
  • DJ Cosworth
  • Ghoulish
  • Izco
  • Main Phase
  • Mia Lily
  • Tan
  • THTGRL
Sunday June 9

The Valley

  • Doja Cat
  • J-Hus
  • Anne-Marie
  • Rudimental
  • Ella Henderson
  • Uncle Waffles
  • Children of Zeus
  • Strandz

Park Life Stage

  • Kaytranada
  • ANOTR
  • Falamour
  • Barry Can't Swim
  • TSHA
  • Salute
  • Krysko

Hangar

  • Fisher + Chris Lake
  • Patrick Topping
  • Loco Dice
  • Dom Dolla
  • DJ Boring
  • Sarah Story

Magic Sky/XXL

  • DJ Heartstring
  • Faster Horses
  • Hannah Laing
  • horsegiirL
  • Leaha
  • Samba Boys
  • TRYM

Palmhouse

  • Enzo Siragusa
  • Josh Baker
  • Max Dean
  • Oden & Fatzo
  • Patch
  • Rossi
  • Toman

G Stage - Ghosts of Garage

  • Badger B2B PJ Bridger B2B DJ Jackum x Chunky
  • Bullet Tooth
  • Butchaboi B2B Larishka
  • Chloe Robinson B2B Chimpo x Strategy
  • Dr. Dubplate
  • Girls Don't Sync
  • Hamoi x P Money x Sparkz
  • MPH x T-MAN
  • Oppidan x Strategy
  • Zed Bias x Fox x Specialist Moss

Casa Bacardi

  • Aletha
  • DJ Love
  • Gina Breeze
  • Jasper Tygner
  • Joe Motion
  • Kiimi
  • Sue Veneers

How to get tickets to Parklife 2024

Tickets to Parklife 2024 go on pre-sale at 10am on Thursday January 25 through the Parklife website. General sale then begins at 10am on Friday January 26

