Parklife 2024 lineup confirmed with Doja Cat, Becky Hill and Disclosure - full list of artists & stage splits
Parklife has released its lineup and stage splits for 2024 with Doja Cat, Disclosure, and Becky Among featured on the bill
Parklife has confirmed its lineup for 2024 with Doja Cat, Disclosure and Becky Hill featured on the bill. The Manchester-based festival is set to take place on June 8 and 9.
One of the biggest artists on the planet Doja Cat heads to Parklife for her first ever UK festival headline set in what’s sure to be a global event, whilst Disclosure kickstart a bold new era at Parklife in a UK Festival Exclusive.
Other huge names featured on the lineup include Canadian Hip-House producer Kaytranada, Chart-topping DJ Peggy Gou, and iconic 00s group, Sugababes. Here's the entire line up of artists and the stage splits for Parklife Festival 2024.
Parklife 2024 lineup - full list of artists
Saturday June 8
The Valley
- Disclosure
- Peggy Gou
- Four Tet
- Nia Archives
- JYOTY
- Sammy Virji B2B Interplanetary Criminal
- CASISDEAD
- Rich Reason
Park Life Stage
- Becky Hill
- Sugababes
- Mahalia
- Digga D
- Shy FX Specials
- Kenya Grace
- Lolahol
- Killowen
- Nicola Bear
Hangar
- Camelphat
- Pawsa
- Dennis Cruz
- Carlita
- Fideles
- Syreeta
- James Organ
- Nautica
Magic Sky/Worried About Henry
- Born on Road
- Bou + BLIVE247
- Carasel
- Emily Makis & Hi-Phi
- Hedex x Eksman
- Hybrid Minds + Tempza
- Kings of the Rollers + Inja
- Mozey + IC3
- Northbase B2B Mark XTC + MC Frost
- Sub Focus + MC ID
- Turno + Dreps
- Wilkinson + Adapt
Palmhouse-Skreamizm
- Eclair Fifi
- Eliza Rose
- Interplanetary Criminal
- Skream
- Kilimanjaro
- Moodymann
- Tia Cosuins
G Stage
- Arielle Free
- Danny Howard
- Belters Only
- D.O.D
- Jimmy Turnball
- Jazzy
- Majestic
- Rob McPartland
Casa Bacardi
- 33 Below
- Bakey
- DJ Chaise
- DJ Cosworth
- Ghoulish
- Izco
- Main Phase
- Mia Lily
- Tan
- THTGRL
Sunday June 9
The Valley
- Doja Cat
- J-Hus
- Anne-Marie
- Rudimental
- Ella Henderson
- Uncle Waffles
- Children of Zeus
- Strandz
Park Life Stage
- Kaytranada
- ANOTR
- Falamour
- Barry Can't Swim
- TSHA
- Salute
- Krysko
Hangar
- Fisher + Chris Lake
- Patrick Topping
- Loco Dice
- Dom Dolla
- DJ Boring
- Sarah Story
Magic Sky/XXL
- DJ Heartstring
- Faster Horses
- Hannah Laing
- horsegiirL
- Leaha
- Samba Boys
- TRYM
Palmhouse
- Enzo Siragusa
- Josh Baker
- Max Dean
- Oden & Fatzo
- Patch
- Rossi
- Toman
G Stage - Ghosts of Garage
- Badger B2B PJ Bridger B2B DJ Jackum x Chunky
- Bullet Tooth
- Butchaboi B2B Larishka
- Chloe Robinson B2B Chimpo x Strategy
- Dr. Dubplate
- Girls Don't Sync
- Hamoi x P Money x Sparkz
- MPH x T-MAN
- Oppidan x Strategy
- Zed Bias x Fox x Specialist Moss
Casa Bacardi
- Aletha
- DJ Love
- Gina Breeze
- Jasper Tygner
- Joe Motion
- Kiimi
- Sue Veneers
How to get tickets to Parklife 2024
Tickets to Parklife 2024 go on pre-sale at 10am on Thursday January 25 through the Parklife website. General sale then begins at 10am on Friday January 26
