Parklife 2024 lineup confirmed with Doja Cat, Becky Hill, and Disclosure - full list of artists & stage splits

Parklife has confirmed its lineup for 2024 with Doja Cat, Disclosure and Becky Hill featured on the bill. The Manchester-based festival is set to take place on June 8 and 9.

One of the biggest artists on the planet Doja Cat heads to Parklife for her first ever UK festival headline set in what’s sure to be a global event, whilst Disclosure kickstart a bold new era at Parklife in a UK Festival Exclusive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other huge names featured on the lineup include Canadian Hip-House producer Kaytranada, Chart-topping DJ Peggy Gou, and iconic 00s group, Sugababes. Here's the entire line up of artists and the stage splits for Parklife Festival 2024.

Parklife 2024 lineup - full list of artists

Saturday June 8

The Valley

Disclosure

Peggy Gou

Four Tet

Nia Archives

JYOTY

Sammy Virji B2B Interplanetary Criminal

CASISDEAD

Rich Reason

Park Life Stage

Becky Hill

Sugababes

Mahalia

Digga D

Shy FX Specials

Kenya Grace

Lolahol

Killowen

Nicola Bear

Hangar

Camelphat

Pawsa

Dennis Cruz

Carlita

Fideles

Syreeta

James Organ

Nautica

Magic Sky/Worried About Henry

Born on Road

Bou + BLIVE247

Carasel

Emily Makis & Hi-Phi

Hedex x Eksman

Hybrid Minds + Tempza

Kings of the Rollers + Inja

Mozey + IC3

Northbase B2B Mark XTC + MC Frost

Sub Focus + MC ID

Turno + Dreps

Wilkinson + Adapt

Palmhouse-Skreamizm

Eclair Fifi

Eliza Rose

Interplanetary Criminal

Skream

Kilimanjaro

Moodymann

Tia Cosuins

G Stage

Arielle Free

Danny Howard

Belters Only

D.O.D

Jimmy Turnball

Jazzy

Majestic

Rob McPartland

Casa Bacardi

33 Below

Bakey

DJ Chaise

DJ Cosworth

Ghoulish

Izco

Main Phase

Mia Lily

Tan

THTGRL

Parklife 2024

Sunday June 9

The Valley

Doja Cat

J-Hus

Anne-Marie

Rudimental

Ella Henderson

Uncle Waffles

Children of Zeus

Strandz

Park Life Stage

Kaytranada

ANOTR

Falamour

Barry Can't Swim

TSHA

Salute

Krysko

Hangar

Fisher + Chris Lake

Patrick Topping

Loco Dice

Dom Dolla

DJ Boring

Sarah Story

Magic Sky/XXL

DJ Heartstring

Faster Horses

Hannah Laing

horsegiirL

Leaha

Samba Boys

TRYM

Palmhouse

Enzo Siragusa

Josh Baker

Max Dean

Oden & Fatzo

Patch

Rossi

Toman

G Stage - Ghosts of Garage

Badger B2B PJ Bridger B2B DJ Jackum x Chunky

Bullet Tooth

Butchaboi B2B Larishka

Chloe Robinson B2B Chimpo x Strategy

Dr. Dubplate

Girls Don't Sync

Hamoi x P Money x Sparkz

MPH x T-MAN

Oppidan x Strategy

Zed Bias x Fox x Specialist Moss

Casa Bacardi

Aletha

DJ Love

Gina Breeze

Jasper Tygner

Joe Motion

Kiimi

Sue Veneers

How to get tickets to Parklife 2024