Rock icon Patti Smith collapsed during a show in São Paulo.

The 78-year-old singer was rushed off stage at the Teatro Cultura Artística in Brazil in a wheelchair on Wednesday after she fainted due to feeling ill when performing alongside Soundwalk Collective.

The theatre said in a statement on social media that Patti had been suffering from "severe migraines for the past few days" beforehand.

It continued: "[She] felt dizzy on stage during today's performance. She is being monitored by top doctors and staff."

Patti Smith | Getty Images

Spectators at the event told Metropoles that the four-time Grammy nominee fell backward and smacked her head on the floor.

After an interruption, the Gloria hitmaker returned to the stage. Metropoles also reports that a doctor recommended to Patti that she should abandon the show, but she returned to perform her classic track Because The Night.

It received a wave of applause, and Patti went on to sing a second song.

The statement added: "It was a very memorable moment for everyone present."

Patti is set to perform again with the punk collective at the same venue on Thursday (30.01.25), and the theatre has said it will keep fans updated on any news.

It concluded: "We thank Patti Smith and Soundwalk Collective for their care for the public and everyone for their support during the incident. As soon as we have information about tomorrow's (January 30) performance, we will share it on our channels. We count on everyone's understanding."

Patti was forced to cancel a gig at the Teatro Duse in Bologna, Italy, in December 2023 after a health scare, and she thanked the hospital team and fans for their care and support.

Captioning an image of herself grinning in the centre of the group of staff on social media, she said at the time: “This is thanking all at the hospital for their help and guidance. I am so sorry that we had to cancel concerts in Bologna and Venice. I will return to fulfill my happy obligations.

“This is also to thank all the medical teams globally, who attend to the people’s needs, especially those altruistically serving under fire, all healers, physicians, nurses, and attendants. Also I want to thank everyone for sending messages of love and concern. I am resting, as the doctor ordered, grateful to have had such care, though being painfully aware that many are not so fortunate.”