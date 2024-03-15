Paul Simon shares major health update after suffering sudden hearing loss during 'Seven Psalms' recording
Paul Simon shared a major health update with fans after suffering hearing loss in his left ear back in 2023. The 'Graceland' singer was working on his 15th solo album, 'Seven Psalms', when he endured the sudden-onset condition.
The 82-year-old music icon claimed that doctors had been unable to diagnose the condition and he eventually began to accept he may never return to the stage. However, the singer has now revealed his hearing has improved enough so that he can 'comfortably' sing and play instruments.
During a Q&A at the New York premiere of the docu-series 'In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon', Paul Simon said: "I can hear my voice the way I want it in the context of the music. If there's a drum or an electric guitar, it's too loud and I can't hear my voice. But when I first lost the hearing, I couldn't, it threw me off. Everything was coming from this side."
The career-spanning documentary about Simon, directed by Alex Gibney, is due for release on MGM+ in March and premiered in the UK during the BFI London Film Festival in October 2023.
Simon's latest studio album, 'Seven Psalms', was released in May 2023 and was conceived as a seven-part acoustic piece to be listened to in its entirety. It is Simon's first release since 2018's 'In The Blue Light'.
Simon rose to fame in the 1960s as part of a folk duo alongside Art Garfunkel. Though the pair split in 1970, they often briefly reunited to perform, including when they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.
