Paulo Nutini at Eden Sessions 2024: Full ticket information, pre-sale details & Eden Project concert date
Paulo Nutini is the latest musician to be confirmed for an Eden Sessions concert in 2024
The Eden Sessions has confirmed Paulo Nutini will perform at the Eden Project later this year. The 'Last Request' singer is set to bring his chart-topping hits to the mesmerising venue in June 2024.
The Paisley-born musician rose to fame following the the release of his debut album, These Streets in 2006. The record - which has gone on to achieve a five-platinum status - featured smash hits such as 'New Shoes' and 'Jenny Don’t Be Hasty'.
Since then Nutini has performed across the world, headlining Glastonbury’s Other Stage and Benicàssim in Spain. But now he's returning to the UK for his fourth performance at Cornwall's famed venue.
Rita Broe, managing director of Eden Sessions Ltd, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Paolo Nutini back to the Eden Sessions. He’s graced some of the biggest stages in the world and if his previous Sessions are anything to go by, it will be a unique and unforgettable show.”
When is Paulo Nutini at the Eden Sessions 2024?
The Scottish sensation will perform at the Eden Project on June 19, 2024.
Are there pre-sale tickets for Paulo Nutini at the Eden Sessions 2024?
Fans who have purchased an Inside Track Pass for the Eden Sessions will be able to get exclusive presale access to tickets before they are released to the general public. Inside Track Passholders will be able to access tickets now at the Eden Sessions website.
