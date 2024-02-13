Pearl Jam UK tour 2024: Full list of dates, ticket prices and presale details
Pearl Jam have announced a UK tour to accompany their brand new album. Dark Matter, which is due for release on April 19, is the rock band's 12th studio album.
As part of the Dark Matter world tour, Pearl Jam will travel to the UK to play two huge shows at Manchester’s Co-Op Live and London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in June 2024. Joining Eddie Vedder and co. for the shows will be special guests The Murder Capital and Richard Ashcroft.
So when are Pearl Jam's UK tour dates, when are tickets going on sale and how much might they cost? Here's everything you need to know.
Pearl Jam UK tour dates
Pearl Jam's upcoming UK tour will feature shows in Manchester and London. Here's the full list of dates for Pearl Jams's 2024 UK tour:
- June 25: Manchester, England - Co-op Live
- June 29: London, England - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
When do Pearl Jam tickets go on sale?
The band haven't confirmed a specific date for general release but it is likely tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 23. However, fans are being asked to register on the Ticketmaster website by 11:59pm on Sunday 18 February in order to participate.
To register, you will need to enter your contact details and choose your preferred show. You should then receive an email confirming registration within 24 hours.
On Thursday (February 22), you will receive a second email telling you if you were selected to get access to the sale or waitlisted. If waitlisted, you might still have a chance later if any tickets remain.
Is there a pre-sale for Pearl Jam tickets?
Yes, but pre-sale is only available to existing Ten Club Members-Only. If you are a Ten-Club Member, you can visit the Pearl Jam website for more information on how to access tickets.
Pearl Jam tour ticket prices
Ticket prices are yet to be confirmed for the band's UK tour. According to a Pearl Jam Community page, standing tickets for Manchester's Ten Club Members are currently priced at £160.
