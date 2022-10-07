The American singer has announced six performances in the UK for her new tour in 2023

After three years away, Pink is set to make her return to touring in the UK after announcing six new tour dates across the country for 2023.

This is everything you need to know about the singer’s UK leg of her Summer Carnival 2023 tour - and how you can get your hands on tickets.

Where is she touring?

Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, has announced six performances as part of her Summer Carnival 2023 tour in the UK across four venues.

The UK dates and venues are:

Bolton, University of Bolton Stadium, 7 and 8 June 2023

Sunderland, Stadium of Light, 10 and 11 June 2023

Birmingham, Villa Park, 13 June 2023

London, Hyde Park, 24 June 2023

Speaking about her return to the UK, Pink said: “It’s been a long three years and I’ve missed live music so, so much… So it’s finally time! I am so excited to get back to the UK and Europe to sing, cry, sweat and make new memories with my friends. It’s going to be magical!”

On Instagram, she added: “UK and Europe, I’m coming for ya! Can’t wait to see your beautiful faces next summer!”

Special guests for her UK shows are also set to be announced shortly.

Her other European shows include:

Landgraaf, Netherlands, Pinkpop Festival, 16 June 2023

Werchter, Belgium, Werchter Boutique, 17 June 2023

Paris, France, Paris La Defense Arena, 20 and 21 June 2023

Berlin, Germany, Olympic Stadium, 28 June 2023

Vienna, Austria, Ernst Happel Stadium, 1 July 2023

Munich, Germany, Olympic Stadium, 5 July 2023

Koln, Germany, Rhein Energy Stadium, 8 July 2023

Hannover, Germany, HDI Arena, 12 July 2023

Warsaw, Polan, PGE Narodowy, 16 July 2023

Can I get tickets?

Tickets for Pink have not yet gone on sale for the general public yet - but you can register on Ticketmaster for your chance to get your hands on presale tickets.

Registration closes on Monday 10 October at 8:59am, so any registrations made after this time will not be counter.

To register, just head over to the Ticketmaster website and fill out the online form, which includes giving details like your name, email address, phone number and your preferred show.

You should be aware that registering does not guarantee that you’ll get access to the presale - instead, you’re entered into a ballot to receive a code that will let you get into the presale.

On the evening of Tuesday 11 October, successful applicants will get an email and two text messages with timing details, a link to purchase tickets and your unique code to access the tickets.

The presale will then go live on Wednesday 12 October at 10am for successful code holders. There is a six ticket per person limit for those purchasing tickets.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday 14 October at 10am.

Are there any restrictions for who can register?

There are a few restrictions that you should be aware of before registering for presale tickets, including:

Under 16’s must be accompanied by an adult 18 years or older

No under 14’s on the pitch

No under 2’s permitted in the stadium

