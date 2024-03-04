Emma Richardson: Pixies announce replacement for outgoing bassist Paz Lenchantin

Emma Richardson, bassist of Band of Skulls, is set to become the new member of legendary rock band Pixies. Current bassist Paz Lenchantin announced their departure from the band after appearing on 2016’s Head Carrier, 2019’s Beneath the Eyrie, and 2022’s Doggerel.

In a statement, Pixies said: "Paz Lenchantin, who joined Pixies in 2014, has exited the band to concentrate on her own projects. We're grateful for Paz's many contributions, and wish her all the very best going forward.

"We are delighted to welcome Emma Richardson on bass," it continued. "Emma will make her worldwide touring debut with Pixies on the first night of the 'Bossanova x Trompe le Monde' European tour, beginning this Friday in Dublin."

Richarson will be thrown into the deep end to join Pixies on their extensive touring schedule in 2024. After a run of UK and European shows, they’ll embark on a co-headlining North American tour with Modest Mouse and then open for Pearl Jam in Australia.

Over the years, Pixies have recruited several bassists to fill the spot originally held by Kim Deal. After Deal's departure in 2013, Kim Shattuck joined the group for their 2013 European tour, but was fired after the end of the tour.

Lenchantin was then appointed to the role and became a permanent member of the band, appearing on the group's subsequent three studio albums. Before joining Pixies, Lenchantin produced two solo albums and performed with Entrance, A Perfect Circle, Silver Jews and Zwan.

