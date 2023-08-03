Planet of the Bass is coming to a streaming platform near you in August

Planet of the Bass might just be the song of the summer we've all been waiting for.

The viral parody track, which lovingly skewers Euro Dance music of 1990s, has exploded since a clip was shared on TikTok. It has since been posted across other platforms including the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

Fans are now eagerly anticipating hearing the whole track when it is released later this month. Despite only a small clip being posted on TikTok it has already proved to be a true earworm - with plenty of quotable lyrics such as 'life, it never die' or 'woman are my favourite guy'.

The track is inspired by 1990s Eurodance tracks like Aqua - best known for 1997's Barbie Girl song - and other acts from that era. Mixing a female singer with a male rapper/ hypeman.

But who is behind the track and when is it due for release? Here's all you need to know:

Who sings Planet of the Bass?

Screenshots from Planet of the Bass video. Picture: Kyle Gordon via TikTok

The track is by DJ Crazy Times and Ms. Biljana Electronica. DJ Crazy Times is the alter ego of comedian Kyle Gordon.

The New York based comedian shared the clip of Planet of the Bass on his TikTok. He has been doing the DJ Crazy Times for a few years, but the 90s Eurodance parody has thrust the character into the spotlight.

When is Planet of the Bass released?

The full parody track is due for release on 22 August - but fans can already pre-save it on streaming services.

How to listen to Planet of the Bass?

The track will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and Deezer from Tuesday, 22 August. But the viral music video like clip is currently still on Kyle Gordon's TikTok - his handle is KyleGordonIsGreat.