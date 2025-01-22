Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stock, Aitken and Waterman have received a plaque outside their London ‘Hit Factory’ after they “achieved worldwide success and acclaim” in the music industry.

Famed for writing some of the most recognisable pop tunes of the 1980s and 90s, Stock, Aitken and Waterman have today received a plaque outside their London ‘Hit Factory’. The trio launched the careers of music’s biggest stars including Kylie Minogue, Rick Astley and Bananarama.

The central London studio in Southwark was where Mike Stock, Matt Aitken and Pete Waterman produced numerous hits, achieving an impressive 13 UK number ones on the official singles chart. Today (January 22) they were reunited to unveil the plaque at the Vine Yard Studios.

“This building was a magical building to us,” Waterman said. “There are so many memories here… but the most important thing was this building was special, and it’s different now – this area is quite trendy.

“When we first moved here, this was the worst area in London. We used to have to guide the staff down there at night because there were dead bodies… and that is not a joke, that is the truth. But it was home to us, and the local community was fantastic.”

Nathan Moore, Mike Stock, Matt Aiken, Pete Waterman and Mike Read during the unveiling of an Historic England blue plaque in the honour of Stock, Aiken and Waterman at Vine Yard Studios in London | Ian West/PA Wire

Waterman finished up by saying: “The music industry has changed, but thank you for turning up.”.

The official Historic England plaque said the trio “achieved worldwide success and acclaim working from this building which became affectionately known as ‘The Hit Factory'” between 1984 and 1993. Their biggest hits included Minogue’s I Should Be So Lucky, Astley’s Never Gonna Give You Up, Bananarama’s Venus and Dead Or Alive’s You Spin Me Round (Like A Record).

Aitken described it as “hard work” but that they had “some big strokes of luck on the way, and a little bit of talent”. He said: “There’s a lot of history in Southwark and I wouldn’t have said it myself, but it was a small piece of history for the area, and certainly a piece of history for pop music anyway.”

Waterman added: “And we were left alone. The great thing about this, it is isolated. We were on the other side of the Thames, everything was north of the Thames. People like Pete Tong would only call in on the way home. They left us alone.”

Among the guests at the unveiling was former BBC Radio 1 DJ Mike Read, who said the trio “had that magic and came up with pop songs that appeal to young people”.