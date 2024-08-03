A rock singer was arrested after being stopped by police while driving - and then pepper-sprayed.

Grunge band Puddle of Mudd’s singer Wes Scantlin found himself in hit water on Wednesday, according to American celebrity news website TMZ.

It’s reported that he was stopped for a traffic violation, but when police realised he had a warrant out for a previous alleged offence of possessing a weapon at an airport, they asked him to get out of his car.

The singer is said to have refused to leave his Hummer H2 in Burbank, California - leading police to use pepper spray to get him out, according to Burbank police department.

But the even the pepper spray didn’t work, and a specialist team was called to break the car window to “shoot non-lethal pepper balls” to make him surrender and leave his truck.

TMZ said Scantlin was taken to hospital to get his eyes flushed from the pepper balls, but was otherwise unharmed. He has been booked for the weapons warrant and a new charge of resisting arrest, and is due to appear in court on August 20.