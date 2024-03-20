Radio 1 Big Weekend 2024: Entire lineup for BBC's Stockwood Park festival including RAYE & Sabrina Carpenter
BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend lineup has been revealed for its 2024 edition with RAYE, Vampire Weekend and Sabrina Carpenter starring on the bill. The annual music event is set to take over Stockwood Park in Luton from May 24-26.
Every year, Radio 1's Big Weekend attracts the largest names in music to its surprise location in the UK. Renowned artists such as Taylor Swift, Stormzy and Miley Cyrus have headlined the event over the years.
Over 100,000 fans are expected to attend the 2024 edition as Chase & Status, RAYE and Coldplay rock the main stage. Speaking on the lineup announcement, Greg James said: "It’s set to be one of our very best Big Weekends ever.
"The line-up is a celebration of some of the biggest artists we’ve supported for years alongside the most exciting new ones on the planet. It’s my favourite line-up for years."
So who else is on the Radio 1 Big Weekend 2024 lineup? Here's everything you need to know.
Radio 1 Big Weekend 2024 lineup
Friday May 24
- Radio 1 Main Stage: Chase & Status / Becky Hill / Ella Henderson / Rudimental
- Radio 1 New Music Stage: Eric Prydz / Diplo / Dimension / Hannah Laing / Kenya Grace / Sonny Fodera
- Radio 1 Dance Stage: A Little Sound / Ammara / ESSEL / Girls Don’t Sync / Joy Anonymous / salute / Sammy Virji / Y U QT
- BBC Music Introducing Stage: charlieeeee / Deeps / JGrrey / LAVZ / Sam Girling / Victor Ray
Saturday May 25
- Radio 1 Main Stage: Raye / Aitch / Griff / Joel Corry / Mabel / Rag’n’Bone Man
- Radio 1 New Music Stage: Charli XCX / Alfie Templeman / Caity Baser / Cat Burns / DYLAN / The Last Dinner Party / Shygirl / Tems
- Radio 1 Dance Stage: Charlie Tee / DJ Target / Jeremiah Asiamah / Kenny Allstar / Panjabi Hit Squad
- BBC Music Introducing Stage: Cam Thomas / Issey Cross / Jarki Monno / Kiimi / Myles Smith / NewDad / Ryussi / Saloni
Sunday May 26
- Radio 1 Main Stage: Coldplay / Declan McKenna / Olly Alexander / Sabrina Carpenter / Vampire Weekend / Radi
- Radio 1 New Music Stage: beabadoobee / CMAT / Everything Everything / FIZZ / Olivia Dean / Sea Girls / Teddy Swims
- Radio 1 Dance Stage: Charlie Hedges / Danny Howard / DJ Kizzi / Sarah Story
- BBC Music Introducing Stage: Beth McCarthy / Etta Marcus / Frozemode / JW Paris / Low Girl / Max Jones / Picture Parlour / Shehxna
How to get tickets for Radio 1's Big Weekend 2024
Tickets for Radio 1's Big Weekend go on sale at 5pm on Thursday March 21 For a step-by-step guide on how to book tickets, visit the BBC website.
Tickets cost £29.50 (plus a £4.50 booking fee per ticket). You can only buy a maximum of two per person per day.
