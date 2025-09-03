Radiohead will return to the stage in 2025, marking their first tour in seven years.

The band will play four nights at London’s O2 Arena on 21, 22, 24 and 25 November, with additional shows in Berlin, Bologna, Copenhagen and Madrid.

Drummer Philip Selway confirmed the news on Instagram, revealing that the band reunited last year “just for the hell of it” and soon felt the urge to perform again.

He said: “After a seven year pause, it felt really good to play the songs again and reconnect with a musical identity that has become lodged deep inside all five of us.

“It also made us want to play some shows together.”

At the time of publication, only the European tour dates have been announced, with further dates in America, South America and Asia all anticipated. There was no mention of new music either.

Radiohead last performed live in 2018, closing their A Moon Shaped Pool tour after headlining Glastonbury the year before. In the meantime, Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood launched side project The Smile, Ed O’Brien pursued solo work as EOB, and Colin Greenwood joined Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds.

Ticket registration opens at radiohead.com on Friday, 5 September, at 10am. See below for the full list of tour dates:

Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain - November 4, 5, 7 and 8

Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy - 14, 15, 17 & 18 November

The O2, London, UK - November 21, 22, 24 and 25

Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark - December 1, 2, 4 and 5

Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany - December 8, 9, 11 and 12