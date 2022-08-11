The band were due to play Leeds Festival and Reading Festival this month

Rage Against the Machine have cancelled their UK and European tour “per medical guidance”.

The band announced on social media that singer Zack de la Rocha have been advised he cannot continue with the next leg of the tour.

Rage had been due to play at both Leeds and Reading Festival as well as a show in Edinburgh.

Here is all you need to know:

What have the band said about the cancellations?

In a statement on social media, Rage Against the Machine said: “Per medical guidance, Zack de la Rocha has been advised that the August and September 2022 UK and European leg of the Rage Against The Machine tour cannot proceed.

“It is with great disappointment that we announce this cancellation.

“Rage Against The Machine will be finishing their run at Madison Square Garden on August 11, 12 & 14, and then Zack must return home for rest and rehabilitation.

“The flights, travel time, and rigorous schedule in the UK and Europe are simply too much of a risk for a complete recovery.

“We are so sorry to all of our fans who have waited years to see us and hope to Rage again soon.

“Please contact your point of purchase for refunds to any headline shows. Brad, Tim, Tom & Zack"

Rage Against The Machine will be playing at the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh in August. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

What is wrong with Zack de la Rocha?

In July, Consequence of Sound reported that Rage Against the Machine’s frontman had injured his leg during a concert in Chicago.

The incident happened on Monday 11 July during the band’s reunion tour.

Zack de la Rocha is reported to have sustained the injury four songs into the set and had to be helped off stage by the band’s crew members.

After a break, he returned to stage and performed while seated on a monitor.

It is reported that de la Rocha told the crowd: “I don’t know what happened to my leg right now.

“Straight up, but you know what? We’re gonna keep this... going. I can crawl across this stage.

“We’re gonna play for you all tonight.”

Will the band still appear at Leeds and Reading Festivals?

No, Rage Against the Machine will not perform at either Leeds or Reading later this month.

The shows were part of the UK and European tour.

What shows have been cancelled?

Here is the full list of shows cancelled in UK and Europe by Rage Against the Machine:

24 August - Royal Highlands Centre - Edinburgh

26 August - Leeds Festival

28 August - Reading Festival

30 August - Rock en Seine Festival - Paris, France

1 September - Sportpaleis - Antwerp, Belgium

3 September - Expo Plaza - Hanover, Germany

5 September - Hallenstadion - Zurich, Switerland

8 September - Andalucía Big Festival - Malaga, Spain

10 September - Mad Cool Sunset - Madrid

11 September - Stadthalle - Vienna, Austria

15 September - Tauron Arena - Kraków, Poland

17 September - Zagreb Arena - Zagreb, Croatia

19 September - O2 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic

