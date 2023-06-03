The lead singer of German rock band Rammstein has been accused of sexual assault and drink-spiking.

Til Lindemann, the lead singer of German rock band Rammstein, has been dropped by his book publisher as more allegations of sexual misconduct have surfaced.

The accusations first began following an incident that took place at the band’s recent concert in Vilnius, Lithuania, where a woman from Ireland claimed her drink had been spiked by Lindemann. Shelby Lynn said she had denied the 60-year-old’s sexual advances earlier in the night, and then wound up at her hotel with bruises she didn’t remember getting.

Rammstein denied the allegations, with a spokesperson writing on the band’s official Twitter account that they could “rule out the possibility that what is being claimed took place in our environment.” Warning: this article includes mentions of sexual assault.

But more allegations about the frontman have surfaced since, with German news outlet Tagesschau reporting multiple stories of sexual assault. One woman told the broadcaster she had been backstage at a show in February 2020, when she was 22, when Lindemann asked her to join him in a secluded room before allegedly forcing her to have sex with him.

Reporters also spoke to another woman, aged 21 at the time of the alleged incident, who claimed she awoke in a hotel room to find Lindemann lying on top of her. She then further alleged that Lindemann’s team of handlers had later offered her drugs - which she said she refused.

Now, Lindemann’s publisher Kiepenheuer & Witsch have dropped him as a client, citing both the recent accusations and alleging that he had featured the book he had published through them in a pornographic video - which they claimed “celebrates sexual violence against women”. They said their trust had been “irretrievably broken”.

Neither Lindemann nor Rammstein have yet commented on the latest allegations.

Till Lindemann during the presentation of his book at the Franfurter book fair in 2017. Credit: Getty Images

What allegedly happened in Vilinus, Lithuania?

Irish woman Shelby Lynn has claimed that either Lindemann, or members of Rammstein’s team/entourage, spiked her drink after she was invited to a backstage party after the concert in Vilinus.

She said she first suspected something was wrong when she began forgetting things after having a drink provided by Lindemann, and later woke up in her hotel room with bruises she did not remember getting. Lynn also claimed she had rejected Lindemann when he tried to kiss her earlier in the night, which she alleged he reacted angrily to.

What has Rammstein said?

Rammstein published a statement on Twitter responding to the accusations. The band wrote: “With regard to the allegations circulating on the internet about Vilnius, we can rule out the possibility that what is being claimed took place in our environment.

“We are not aware of any official investigations into this matter.” There have been no arrests or charges.

What are the other allegations about Lindemann?

German news outlet Tagesschau reported that, after the claims made by Lynn, several woman approached them with their own experiences with the rock singer, with two of those women alleging they had been sexually assaulted.

One woman, referred to by Taggeschau as Cynthia A, claimed she had been 22 when Lindemann forced her to have sex with him. She told the news outlet: “At that moment I just thought: ‘Oh my God, that hurts, hopefully it will be over soon’.”

Cynthia A said she did not explicity say no, but felt it was clear she was extremely uncomfortable. Lindemann “must have noticed that it wasn’t easy to sleep with me”, she added.

Taggeschau said it was able to corroborate the claims after speaking with several of the woman’s friends, who she told about what happened. Cynthia A now describes the incident, which allegedly took place in February 2020, as an “assault and abuse of power.”

Another woman claimed that when she was 21, she awoke in a hotel room after a post-show party to find Lindemann lying on top of her. ‘Kaya R’ alleged that Lindemann then asked her if she wanted him to stop, but she said she “didn’t even know what he wanted to stop doing.”

Members of the German band Rammstein (from L to R) Christoph Schneider, Paul Landers and Till Lindemann pose for photographers as they arrive for the MTV Europe Music Awards 2007 in Munich 01 November 2007. Credit: JOERG KOCH/DDP/AFP via Getty Images

Taggeschau also alleged that the interviews they had conducted had revealed a “process” undertaken by Lindemann’s team in which women were chosen for after-show parties and backstage encounters - with women reporting how they were “specifically approached” by people from Lindemann’s “environment” either via social media or at the concerts themselves.

“This is what happened in different cities across Europe, always with a very similar process,” the news outlet wrote, adding that women who were contacted before shows were then asked “to dress attractively”.

It continued: “One woman reports that she was clearly informed that access to the concert and after-show party is only available if there is an interest in sexual intercourse with Lindemann – and that Lindemann, who is now 60, only wants very young women to attend.”

What has Lindemann said?

Lindemann has not yet publicly responded to the accusations. Taggeschau also said that neither Lindemann nor the management of Rammstein responded to request for comment on the allegations.

What happened with the book publisher?

Publisher Kiepenheuer & Witsch announced on Friday (2 June) that it would be dropping Lindemann as a client. In a statement which has since been translated from German, it said: “It is with shock that we have followed public allegations against Till Lindemann in the last few days. Our sympathy and respect goes to the women affected.

“In the course of current reporting, we became aware of a porn video in which Till Lindemann celebrates sexual violence against women and in which the 2013 book “In Still Night”, published by Kiepenheuer & Witsch, plays a role. We rate this as gross breach of trust and as a ruthless act in relation to the values ​​we represent as a publisher.

“We defend the freedom of art with full conviction. [But] through Till Lindemann’s actions that humiliate women in the aforementioned porn and the targeted use of our book in a pornographic context, the separation between the “lyrical I” and the author/artist, which we so staunchly defended, is mocked by the author himself.

“From our point of view, Till Lindemann exceeds immovable limits in dealing with women. We have therefore decided to end our collaboration with Till Lindemann with immediate effect, as our relationship of trust with the author has been irretrievably broken.”

Has anything else happened?