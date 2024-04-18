Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hip-hop artist GloRilla, real name Gloria Hallelujah Woods, has found herself in trouble with the law, with TMZ reporting that the “Yeah, Glo!” singer was arrested outside of Atlanta on Wednesday evening, resulting in an arrest for DUI (driving under the influence.)

On Tuesday, April 17, GloRilla was apprehended and taken into custody in Gwinnett County, Georgia, which is located outside of Atlanta. The authorities suspected GloRilla of driving under the influence, possessing an open alcoholic beverage container, and a separate traffic violation. According to reports, GloRilla was booked at 6:12 a.m. and later released on bond after a few hours.

According to a police report obtained by a media outlet, a vehicle was pulled over by the police for making a U-turn at a red light around 4 a.m. yesterday. GloRilla, who admitted to drinking that night, claimed that she was capable of driving. The police conducted a field sobriety test which showed that GloRilla was unsteady on her feet. She was also asked to perform a series of DUI tests, including an eye-follow test, walk-and-turn, one-leg balance, and walking in a straight line.

GloRilla was arrested for DUI and a number of other charges outside of Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday (Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)

Amid all of this, police also note that GloRilla experienced a wardrobe malfunction as well, with her breast slipping out of her clothing.