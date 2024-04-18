GloRilla arrested for DUI and a host of other charges overnight, according to reports
Hip-hop artist GloRilla, real name Gloria Hallelujah Woods, has found herself in trouble with the law, with TMZ reporting that the “Yeah, Glo!” singer was arrested outside of Atlanta on Wednesday evening, resulting in an arrest for DUI (driving under the influence.)
On Tuesday, April 17, GloRilla was apprehended and taken into custody in Gwinnett County, Georgia, which is located outside of Atlanta. The authorities suspected GloRilla of driving under the influence, possessing an open alcoholic beverage container, and a separate traffic violation. According to reports, GloRilla was booked at 6:12 a.m. and later released on bond after a few hours.
According to a police report obtained by a media outlet, a vehicle was pulled over by the police for making a U-turn at a red light around 4 a.m. yesterday. GloRilla, who admitted to drinking that night, claimed that she was capable of driving. The police conducted a field sobriety test which showed that GloRilla was unsteady on her feet. She was also asked to perform a series of DUI tests, including an eye-follow test, walk-and-turn, one-leg balance, and walking in a straight line.
Amid all of this, police also note that GloRilla experienced a wardrobe malfunction as well, with her breast slipping out of her clothing.
According to local news outlet Channel 2 Action News, the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office has reported that GloRilla was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device. The arrest seems to have taken place in Suwanee, GA, which is a suburb located about 30 minutes outside of Atlanta. She was released after posting a bond of $1,956.
