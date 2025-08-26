British heavy metal veterans Raven have cancelled their upcoming European tour after frontman John Gallagher was rushed to hospital for emergency brain surgery.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Newcastle-formed band, known for their 1981 single On and On and a catalogue of 15 studio albums, announced the news in a statement to fans, affectionately dubbed the “Raven lunatics.”

Gallagher, 66, was admitted on August 12 after suffering a severe headache.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doctors discovered a bleed on the brain (subdural hematoma) following a cat scan.

He underwent surgery the following day and a second, more invasive procedure on August 19.

“He is now doing good, but of course needs to recuperate and will not be able to fly on a plane,” a spokesperson for the band said.

The Can’t Take Away The Fire tour was set to kick off in the Netherlands on September 5, with shows scheduled in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Greece, Italy, Cyprus, and Spain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Very few shows have ever been cancelled in our 50-year career,” the spokesperson added. “We’d like to thank our booking agent, promoters, and of course all the Raven lunatics who were coming to the shows for your understanding.

“We will be back - stronger than ever! Rock until you drop!”