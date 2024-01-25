RAYE at O2 London: List of dates, tickets, and pre-sale for Brit Award 2024 nominee's concert

After making history with seven nominations for the Brit Awards, RAYE has confirmed plans for a debut headline show at London’s O2 Arena. The show will take place just less than two weeks after the Brit Awards 2024 ceremony.

RAYE's first-ever headline show at The O2 is set to continue the singer's 'My 21st Symphony Live' show, which features a live orchestra and gospel choir backing. Speaking about the upcoming gig, RAYE has commented: “This is my first headline performance at The O2 Arena.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We will have 90 guests on stage, including the Heritage Orchestra and Flames Collective, our guests from The Royal Albert Hall, to perform My 21st Century Symphony.

"We scarily will have one month to attempt to sell 18,000 tickets, but no matter how many tickets we sell or don’t sell, I’m going to give the best show I can possibly give. I am counting down the days for this moment” she added.

On Wednesday (January 24), it was confirmed the 'Escapism' singer received seven nominations at the Brit Awards in categories including Song of The Year, Best New Artist, Artist of the Year, R&B Act, Pop Act, and Album of the Year. This means the 26-year-old has broken the record set by Robbie Williams, Craig David, and Gorillaz for the most nominations received by an artist in a single year.

So when is the R&B and Soul singer performing at The O2 in London, when are tickets going on sale and how can fans access pre-sale? Here's everything you need to know.

RAYE at The O2 in London dates

Advertisement

Advertisement

The singer will perform at the venue, backed by the Heritage Orchestra and Flames Collective, on March 15 2024.

The singer will perform at the venue, backed by the Heritage Orchestra and Flames Collective, on March 15 2024.

When do tickets go on sale for RAYE at The O2 in London?

Tickets for RAYE at The O2 in London will go on general sale at 10am on Thursday January 30. Fans can purchase tickets for the event at Ticketmaster.

Is there a pre-sale for RAYE at The O2 in London?

O2 and Virgin Media customers can access priority tickets from 10am on Friday January 26 - a week before general release. Visit O2 Priority for more information.