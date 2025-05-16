Reggae star Junior Byles - famed for hits including Curly Locks and Fade Away - has died at 76
Reggae star Junior Byles - famed for hits including Curly Locks and Fade Away - has died, it has been confirmed. The singer passed away at Kingston Public Hospital on Thursday (May 15) at the age of 76.
Byles rose to fame in the early 70s, with his brand of Rasta-inspired reagge coming to the fore. In 2023, some of his music was revisted by guitarist Earl 'Chinna' Smith and his Binghistra Movement for the album Still Beating Down Babylon.
A host of big names in the genre and beyond paid tribute, including Freddie McGregor, Mykal Rose, Chiney KiKi and Little Nate from Israel.
Born Kenneth Byles Jr, in Kingston, Jamaica, Byles was a firefighter while performing as a member of The Versatiles in the late 60s.
In the early 70s, he recorded his own material alongside legendary producer Lee 'Scratch' Perry, including Beat Down Babylon and Curly Locks.
However, his promising career was affected by mental illness, with reports he was often found roaming the streets and had benefited from financial assistance from fellow artistes, including Bounty Killer.
He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in the late 2010s and in early 2019, a benefit concert celebrating his music was held to help, as well as a large cash donation to Byles from the charity foundation of dancehall artist Bounty Killer in 2020.