The J-Rock world is once again in mourning today after the announcement that Reita, the bassist for visual kei rock group The GazzettE, has died at the age of 42. No cause of death has yet to be announced, with his death having been announced on April 15 2024.

The news came as a shock to the other band members, who posted about the bassist's death on their social media channels simply stating: “We are in great confusion and sadness [at] the loss of REITA but we believe that his passion for the band "the GazettE" will never change and will continue to shine even more brightly in the future."

The announcement further revealed that a small memorial service would be held, restricted to close family members. The news comes after the band lost another band member, former drummer Yume, in 2022 to a sudden illness - he was also 42.

Many however are focusing on one of the last posts Reita (real name Suzuki Akira) made on his social media, in which he wrote: “I hope the GazettE will last forever.”

The GazzettE emerged in the early 2000s during the height of the visual kei movement in Japan. Their early works, including albums like "Disorder" (2004) and "NIL" (2006), showcased a blend of heavy rock, punk, and metal influences. Tracks like "Cassis" and "Reila" from the album "NIL" garnered significant attention for their emotional depth and musical complexity.